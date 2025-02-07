Floral Park Board of Trustees Feb. 4 meeting reports

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Police Department

If you frequent our Floral Park Police Department Facebook page, you’ll see recent posts pertaining to a variety of topics including the significant drainage project taking place on Cedar Place, between Cherry and West Poplar Streets, during the week of February 3rd.

You will also note a post that states, “When in doubt, call the Police.” This post refers to staged fender benders, scams that involve ill-intentioned drivers deliberately backing into other vehicles, causing damage to the vehicles. The scams get more serious as the offending drivers and their passengers claim to be injured, request medical assistance, and file false insurance claims. Although these insurance fraud crimes have not been reported in the Village of Floral Park, Newsday and the New York Post have reported an increase in “crash for cash” crimes in New York State.

Should law-abiding drivers encounter such a situation, FPPD encourages you to remain inside your vehicle and contact the Police. As our FPPD Facebook post states, “When in doubt, call the Police,” and that applies to whenever you are or you see another in danger.

Thanks to our FPPD for notifying us about these important crime updates and safety tips. Our Officers and Detectives also conduct informative presentations on criminal scams, scammers, how to avoid being victims, and what to do if you are a victim. Civic groups and other organizations may request these valuable FPPD presentations by calling 516-326-6400.

Neighborhood Animals and Local Law Updates

Trustee Chiara and I continue to confer with local cat rescue experts who share important information about how our citizens can respond when they see cats who are frequently outdoors and may need help. This information is being prepared to share with those in the Village.

The Village is also considering ways to ensure that residents and businesses do not feed animals outdoors without supervising them and do not leave open containers of food outside attracting insects, rodents, and other animals. While often well-intended, such practices can lead to serious health and property maintenance issues. All are thanked for showing respect for nature, wildlife and their neighborhoods.

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

All in Floral Park express our tremendous gratitude to the Nargentino family of Village Market on Tulip Avenue who, after forty-five years, have turned over their beloved supermarket to new owners. A mainstay on the Avenue, Village Market has been the go-to place for delicious foods, other of life’s necessities, and the latest news about Village happenings for over four decades. To Joe, Frank, Anthony and all the Nargentinos, we will miss you and wish you great joy in your Village Market retirement. We look forward to working with the Village Market’s new local owners.

For our Floral Park Chamber of Commerce, the next networking dinner will be held at the Methodist Church on Verbena Avenue, this Thursday, February 6th at 6 PM. Come and enjoy the Flavors of Floral Park with catering and beverages provided by Floral Park’s fine restaurants.

For meeting registration and your Chamber membership, go to: floralparkchamber.org

You can also visit the Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce at: covertavenuechamber.org

And, with Valentine’s Day only ten days away, ♡SHOP, DINE AND CELEBRATE LOCAL♡ right here in Floral Park and Stewart Manor!

Conservation Society (FPCS)

If you have seen a magnificent hawk soaring and swooping through our Village and making frequent stops to pose atop our tallest telephone poles, you know he/she is getting ready for the Great Backyard Bird Count (birdcount.org) at Centennial Gardens and Bird Sanctuary. Along with the rest of the world, Floral Park’s Recreation Department and Conservation Society will be counting birds and bird species at the Gardens on Friday, February 14th from noon to 4 PM, on Saturday, February 15th from noon to 3 PM, and on Sunday, February 16th from noon to 2 PM. Come join us, along with our awesome ornithology storytellers Don Haug and Doug Cioffi. We’ll record the birds and species we encounter and pass our individual data on to Recreation Superintendent Kurt Meyfohrt, who will forward our collective data to the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology and the Audubon Society. There, our Floral Park data will become part of a global research project tracking birds, bird species, and their habitats and migratory patterns. Just another reason why our Village’s Centennial Gardens and Bird Sanctuary is the BEST PUBLIC GARDEN AND PARK OF NASSAU COUNTY for the past three years!

Trustee Frank Chiara

Library

The Floral Park Library is starting out the year with a month packed with programs.

Every Tuesday from now until April 8th, AARP Tax Aides will be at the library to assist residents with preparing their tax returns. Registration in person or on the phone is required. Registrants will have to come to the library to pick up a packet prior to their appointment. The time slots for the appointments are 10:15 AM, 11:15 AM, 12:15 PM and 1:15 PM. It is suggested that you register early, appointments are quickly filling up.

Check the Library’s website at www.floralparklibrary.org for upcoming programs. Please remember that they fill up fast so register if you’re interested.

The library will be closed on Monday, February 17th, for President’s Day.

Fire Department

The new fire truck purchased by the Village of Floral Park for Reliance Company was on display this weekend at Nassau Coliseum for the Fire and EMS Show. Trustee Longobardi and myself attended the show and had the opportunity to see the new truck. We were also able to see the other fire apparatus and safety equipment that were on display.

The new truck will replace our old truck, which has been in service for over twenty years. The new truck has a number of updated features which will definitely help our firefighters with assisting our Floral Park Community during their time of need. Many of our Chiefs and Department members also attended the show to stay abreast on current trends in the fire service.

The new Reliance truck will be arriving to the Village soon. There are a few finishing items that need to be completed before it is put into service. We are looking forward to it.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

4VS

As a reminder, you can view real-time weather readings from the 4VS weather station located atop Floral Park Village Hall. Go To: https://rainwise.net/weather/4VS.

Some shows featured next week on 4VS are: Inspiring Stories with Bill Corbett, Jr., featuring “SIBS Place”, Supporting Well Children with A Sick Sibling or Parent, “Wes Houston Presents” Wes Houston J. Peter Hansen, Singer-Songwriter-Guitarist, Uncorked with Rex Whicker “A Trip To Washington, D.C.”, Rex Pairs Wine with his Travel Experience. The full line up can be viewed at 4VS.org .

DPW

Our DPW Crews have been working hard to keep our Village clean and safe during some of the coldest temperatures in recent memory and some of winter’s warmest! All roads have been treated when weather calls for it, trash, recycling, and bulk refuse is always removed. Additionally, all Village parks and buildings are cleaned and maintained regularly. Trees have been trimmed and maintained. If you are interested in having a tree planted near your property, please call DPW at 516 326-6320.

Verizon has been looking for a place to install a new cell tower to improve cell service in the Village, there is a possibility that Verizon will lease a space on our DPW property for the project.

Along with their typical DPW duties and special projects (e.g. setting up for summer concerts), other responsibilities fall to DPW occasionally, for example checking on the MTA when they perform work in the Village. This past Saturday, Supervisor Larry Decantis and Superintendent Ginnane checked in with the supervisor on site at the MTA tree removal site along Atlantic Avenue to make sure roads were properly closed and safety protocols were being followed. The Flowbird App is now operating in Magnolia Parking Lot, signage has been installed. The Drainage project on Cedar Place is currently in progress. Cedar Place is closed from Cherry Street to West Poplar Street all week.

MTA

I would like to thank Village Administrator Gerry Bambrick, Superintendent of Public Works Kevin Ginnane, Superintendent of Buildings Renee Marcus, and fellow Trustee Frank Chiara for working with me to meet representatives from the LIRR at Atlantic Avenue to discuss their plans for tree removal and installation of a new signal shed along the LIRR embankment at 7:00 AM on what may have been the coldest morning of January. Their expertise will assist in making sure plans and drawings are followed, and safety protocols are at the top of everyone’s list. Thank you all for braving the cold that morning.

Sometime in the month of February, we expect the MTA to begin to install a new signal shed and retaining wall just west of the Floral Park train station, along the right of way. As we receive dates and times, we will share it with residents. Please be forewarned that this will include, at times, full road closure of Atlantic Avenue from Carnation Avenue to Rose Avenue and possibly Pansy Avenue.

Please be reminded that Civic Associations meet monthly, and they are a great way to meet some neighbors and hear directly from your elected Trustees. Dates and times of meetings can be found on the Village website at FPVillage.org . Stay tuned for the release of our updated website!

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

The first phase of the Covert Fire property which is shoring and foundation, is near complete and the building should start to rise soon. Construction continues at the proposed restaurant at 99 Covert Avenue and is expected to be completed in the next few months. The re-construction and interior improvements at the 266 Jericho Turnpike fire property is ongoing and expected to be completed this summer. The apartment building at 1 Carnation Avenue is nearly complete and occupancy is expected to start in the Spring. The proposed Auto Zone at 2 Whitney Avenue (the old Rite Aid), will start renovations in the next few weeks. Permits will be issued shortly for 212 Jericho Turnpike, formerly the Firestone building. The new owner will operate an auto repair shop in the rear portion of the first floor and the rest of the building will be retail and office space. There are no updates or meetings scheduled at this time for the proposed large-scale mixed use development project at 144-162 Jericho Turnpike. A reminder to all business owners: it is your responsibility to maintain your property and the adjacent sidewalks free from any garbage or debris accumulation. On windy garbage nights, please make sure your garbage is at the curb and secure so it is not blowing all over the business district leaving a mess for your fellow business owners and residents.

Recreation and Pool

Recreation Session II programs have begun. Preparations are in full swing for the coming year. This past Saturday was the field meeting with the various league officers to coordinate field schedules for the coming year. The next Recreation Committee and Pool Committee meetings will be held this Thursday, February 6th. Current park hours are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM; weather permitting.

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

The next meeting will be on Monday, February 24, 2025, at the Hempstead Town Hall, One Washington Street, Hempstead. If you want to make a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You can also go to our Village website which has the links under the TVASNAC noise complaint contact information page on our home page.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald

The Mayor held a moment of silence in honor of William Barry a long time resident who was very active in the Floral Park community; and John R. Crisalli and Gerard J. Hance, retired Police Officers who served our Village for many years. He asked that everyone keep their families in their thoughts and prayers.