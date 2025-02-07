Floral Park-Bellerose’s John Lewis Childs School celebrates Lunar New Year with festive parade

John Lewis Childs School students awaited in the hallways, as students with dragon masks, décor and streamers paraded by in honor of the Lunar New Year on Feb. 3.

The event, organized by teachers Angela Dunbar and Amitai Perline, invited students schoolwide to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

The students featured in the parade created their masks or artwork in school and studied the culture and traditions of this annual holiday. They learned new vocabulary and completed writing assignments related to the Lunar New Year, as well. This is John Lewis Childs School’s fifth annual Lunar New Year parade.