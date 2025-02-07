Glen Cove mayor sends postcard to Tennessee

Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck poses with the postcard, about to be mailed to Tennessee

A grandmother from LaFollette, Tenn., who babysits her grandchildren, recently called the Mayor’s Office in Glen Cove with a special request.

She said her grandchildren, ages four, eight and 10, are working on a homeschool project: collecting postcards from every state in the country. So far, they had received postcards from 18 states. Hoping to add New York to their collection, she randomly called the office.

The city didn’t have official Glen Cove postcards on hand, but selected some of waterfront images to create custom postcards just for them. When Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck heard about the project, she wrote a personal message on the card.

“Sending you this postcard from Glen Cove, NY. We are a beautiful city on Long Island. Come visit one day! Love, Mayor Pam,” her message read.