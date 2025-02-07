Over 200 Herricks students selected to perform at NMEA All-County Music Festival

Herricks music students from all five district schools—Center Street, Denton Avenue and Searingtown Elementary Schools, Herricks Middle School and Herricks High School—were invited to perform at this year’s Nassau Music Educators Association All-County Music Festival, which was held at the Tilles Center.

After many hours of rehearsal with esteemed conductors, the students stepped on stage to perform for an audience of over 2,400, including music educators, students and families.

Over 8,600 students were initially recommended by their school music teachers from more than 57 school districts across Nassau County. Of the 1,800 students accepted, Herricks had over 200 participants in band, orchestra, chorus and jazz.

“I continue to be very proud of our dedicated and talented Herricks musicians who brought their skill, heart and confidence to the Tilles Center stage,” said Herricks director of fine and performing arts Anissa Arnold. “I am also grateful to our amazing music teachers who foster musical growth in each of our schools every day.”