Jericho business club chosen to for state conference

Pictured left to right, are Assistant Superintendent for Business Affairs Victor Manuel, FBLA Co-President Ryan Landsberg, Teacher Mrs. Rogovitz, Shark Tank Winner Selina Wu, and Curriculum Associate for Social Studies and Business Eric Sundberg

At Jericho High School, FBLA stands as an incredibly noteworthy club. With over 200 business-minded students vying to participate in competition, the club attracts countless new members annually.

This year, under the leadership of our four presidents Ryan Landsberg, Bhavika Bhasin, Amneet Kaur and Max Scharf, Jericho FBLA has spearheaded multiple initiatives to provide both new and existing members with the opportunity to distinguish themselves, and leave a lasting impression in order to be selected to participate in the 2025 FBLA State Leadership Conference.

One popular competition amongst new FBLA members has been the Jericho Shark Tank competition, set up and run primarily by FBLA President Ryan Landsberg.

The competition began in November, with a preliminary round in which participants submitted one-minute elevator pitches. These pitches offered contestants the chance to demonstrate their innovative product or service ideas and persuade judges to “invest.”

Judged by a panel consisting of FBLA advisors Mrs. Rogovitz, Mrs. Izzo, and Mr. Goldin, along with the four chapter presidents, the pitches were scored individually and averaged to determine the top four finalists.

The top four contestants—Eleanor Han, Aydin Cosgrave, Selina Wu, and Vihaan Agnihotri—were recently brought before a distinguished judging panel for the final round.

This year’s panel consisted of FBLA President Ryan Landsberg, advisor Mrs. Rogovitz, Jericho’s Curriculum Associate of Business Dr. Sundberg and Assistant Superintendent of Business Affairs Mr. Manuel.

Each finalist presented their pitch live, demonstrating their innovation and communication skills. After careful consideration, Selina Wu was crowned the winner of this year’s Shark Tank competition for her outstanding presentation and creative pitch promoting her revolutionary reusable coffee filter.

By encouraging newer FBLA members to participate in the Shark Tank competition, many underclassmen have since been given the opportunity to establish themselves and find room for improvement, as they move forward to compete in new events at the state leadership conference in April.

In fact, many of this year’s Jericho SLC participants have been selected based on their outstanding performance from the Shark Tank competition. Competitors were able to receive feedback from both FBLA advisors and presidents for their pitch ideas, content, and presentation skills. This allowed them to continue to improve their oratory skills, while sharpening their entrepreneurial mindsets.

Sophia Xia, Eliana Wang, Richard Xu and TJ Marin are Jericho High School students