JFK Middle School’s Masquers Guild presents production of “Into the Woods Jr.”

The JFK Masquers Guild at John F. Kennedy Middle School in the Bethpage Union Free School District performed “Into the Woods Jr.” from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.

Under the direction of Ms. Jacqueline Rorke, the cast and crew presented the musical adaptation, featuring vocal direction by Ms. Kayleigh Duca. Students performed solos and ensemble numbers, while the stage crew, led by Ms. Annette Tekverk, managed scene transitions and stage effects.

The production included costumes, set designs and character portrayals that reflected the work of the students and staff.

The performances drew audiences to the school auditorium, showcasing the students’ preparation and teamwork in bringing “Into the Woods Jr.” to the stage.