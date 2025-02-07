Locust Valley readers go camping in the school library

Locust Valley Middle School sixth graders Grayson Wyant, left, and Cooper Bosch, right, read in tents by the campfire in the library on. Jan. 28.

Locust Valley Middle School sixth graders spent the day in the school library on Jan. 28, participating in summer camp-themed stations that tested their reading, writing, math and teamwork skills.

Teachers Jodi Irizarry, Ann Monsees, Meredith Prohens, Valerie Russo and librarians Romy Bennett and Deb McKillen created fast-paced lessons that kept students engaged with their regular coursework.

Students caught up on their reading of “Ulysses” in tents by the campfire, created postcards, built forts for shelter, solved math challenges, fished for different parts of speech to write a story and more. After all their hard work, students finished and enjoyed S’mores.

Submission by the Locust Valley Central School District