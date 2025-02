The Mineola Memorial Library is partnering with For Love and Buttercup to collect new children’s books for cancer patients during February.

To donate, guests can drop off new books in the donation box in the library’s lobby. No used books will be accepted.

Community members can also purchase books from For Love and Buttercup’s Amazon wishlist, which will send books directly to the organization’s founder.

For Love and Buttercup is an East Coast-based book drive for children with cancer.