Mineola teacher recognized with national CYBER.ORG Educator Award

Mineola High School computer science teacher Victoria Berkowitz has been recognized with the 2025 CYBER.ORG Educator Award. This award honors teachers for who have made outstanding contributions to cyber education by providing students with the tools necessary for a safer digital future.

A software developer turned educator, Berkowitz has been sharing her knowledge with learners at Mineola High School since 2021. Her courses include cybersecurity, AP CS Principles, Game Maker and robotics.

“I am proud to share this honor with my administration and fellow teachers who are committed to opening up the world of cyber education to future generations,” Berkowitz said. “What a privilege it is to work in such a forward-thinking district that allows for growth and opportunity for teachers and learners alike.”

Berkowitz will be honored at EdCon 25, the annual CYBER.ORG educator conference, which will be held in Chicago from June 16 to 18.