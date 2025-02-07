New Hyde Park-Garden City Park’s Hillside Grade School students selected as winners in art contest

Hillside Grade School fourth grader Ellie Chen and sixth grader Sophie Liu participated in the Shanti Fund Peace Artworks Contest and had their artworks selected to be displayed in the 2025 Shanti Fund Calendar. Their artworks were selected by a panel of judges.

The chosen students are asked to prepare a write-up of approximately 150-200 words about their artwork for the award program booklet. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 23.

Shanti Fund is a Long Island-based charitable organization that is committed to spreading enlightenment and peace through education.