Roslyn places third at Long Island High School Science Bowl

The Roslyn High School Science Bowl Team placed third in the Long Island region of the National Science Bowl on Friday, Jan. 31. Captained by junior Matthew Lin, the team includes senior Ethan Lee and juniors Maxwell Lippman, Serin Jo, and Chuhao (Jimmy) Gong.

The competition included teams from all over Long Island, divided into four groups for the morning rounds. Questions focused on six areas: biology, physics, math, energy, Earth and space, and chemistry.

The team that won each bracket then proceeded into a double-elimination tournament in the afternoon. In this round, Roslyn defeated MacArthur High School to clinch third place behind Ward Melville who placed first, and Great Neck South in second.

“I’m so proud of them!” said Allyson Weseley, the team’s coach. “Their knowledge and competitive spirit are inspiring.”