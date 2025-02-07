Tobay Beach is undergoing one of its largest restoration projects in recent history

One of the largest sand restoration projects in recent history is underway at Tobay Beach.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers has been actively pumping 90,000 tons of sand back onto the beach, according to Town of Oyster Bay officials. This project helps to safeguard the shoreline from storms and tidal surges while also protecting critical infrastructure, including the main pavilion and access roadway, according to the town.

Town of Oyster Bay trustees along with Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senator Charles Schumer spoke at the beach on Tuesday, Feb. 4 regarding the restoration.

“Our shoreline has taken a beating over the past few years, as Mother Nature has been relentlessly eroding our beaches and putting our infrastructure at risk,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “We all know how much Tobay Beach means to our residents, which is why we’ve worked diligently every summer to rebuild the shoreline by trucking in thousands of yards of clean sand to shore up the coastline.”

Saladino said at the Town board meeting on Jan. 28 that this will be the third straight year that Tobay Beach is being rebuilt. The town had purchased 33,000 tons of sand for its restoration efforts in 2022 with that number increasing to 44,000 tons of sand needed before the 2024 summer, according to the town.

Tobay is the town’s only beachfront along the Atlantic Ocean on the southern part of the island. The Town of Oyster Bay agreed on a contract totaling roughly $3 million for the restoration project. The state is investing $1.69 million towards the effort, which is part of the $3.5 million set aside by the governor in October 2024 to strengthen the southern shoreline of Long Island. Gilgo State Park and Overlook Beach also received funding for restoration projects.

“A more resilient, sustainable coast means stronger communities and a protected natural landscape,” Hochul said at Tobay Beach.

She also mentioned that the project will help safeguard homes and businesses, and ensure families can enjoy the beach this summer. The three beaches are expected to receive 1.25 million cubic yards of sand in total, according to the governor’s office.

Tobay Beach has been hit by multiple storms, which along with climate change and other geological factors, have played a part in the beach’s erosion. The beach notably suffered a direct hit from Hurricane Sandy in 2012, one of the largest storms to hit Long Island in recent memory.

“This betterment project undertaken by the Army Corps of Engineers is a fantastic example of cutting the red tape and finding solutions to restore the shoreline, protect critical infrastructure, and strengthen defensive dunes,” Schumer said. “I convened the Army Corps of Engineers and the Towns to find a solution for these beaches, and I am happy to see this project—that will revitalize Tobay and Gilgo beaches—get done at limited cost to our towns and taxpayers.”

Tobay Beach is open from Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in September, costing Town of Oyster Bay residents $20 per vehicle during the summer months. The beach also has a marina, wildlife sanctuary, and dining options. Town officials have confirmed that restoration will be complete by the time the beach is scheduled to open this coming summer.