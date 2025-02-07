West Islip native crowned Miss Connecticut 2025

Jenna Hofmann, a proud Long Island native from West Islip, achieved a remarkable milestone by winning Miss Connecticut USA 2025 and is now preparing for Miss USA. She graduated from Sacred Heart University one year early with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications, specializing in Public Relations and Advertising.

Jenna is passionate about advocating for mental health awareness. She has suffered from anxiety and she always thought that it would be something that would hold her back, but she learned that she needed to conquer that fear in order to unlock her greatest success. She now works for the #1 real estate brokerage in the country at just 23 years old and is encouraging others to do the same and conquer their fears to unlock their potential.

She works with Girls Inc., an organization that inspires young women to be strong, smart, and bold leaders, where she motivates young women to go after their biggest dreams no matter what obstacle gets in their way.

Additionally, Jenna unfortunately lost a close friend of hers to suicide and now wants to not only share her story with her mental health struggles but to share his story as well and continue his legacy.

Jenna is excited about the journey to Miss USA and all the opportunities it brings. As Miss Connecticut USA, she’s thrilled to use her platform to share her story, advocate for important causes, and inspire others. She’s looking forward to embracing every moment and making a lasting impact!

