Confidence coaching helps kids overcome challenges and manifest dreams

Emmie Levy, founder of The Emmie Effect, has developed a coaching program that is empowering children and young adults by helping them build confidence, manifest their dreams and navigate the challenges of today’s digital age.

The Emmie Effect includes workshops and unique tools, like a card game that transforms positive affirmations into reflective questions, all aimed at unlocking inner strength and inspiring self-belief.

Levy’s program, which caters to children and young adults ranging in age from seven to early 20s, is based on her own journey of overcoming self-doubt and achieving big dreams.

“Confidence doesn’t stop at a certain age; everyone has confidence within them, whether they know it or not,” Levy, who grew up in Woodbury, said. “My goal is to help kids tap into the tools that will bring that confidence out and allow them to manifest their dreams.”

Her mission to build confidence stems from a deeply personal understanding of its importance. Levy’s background includes a degree in child education from SUNY Oneonta.

While she once envisioned a career as a traditional educator, Levy’s experiences working with children during the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped her path. She recognized that many children, particularly those between the ages of seven and 13, had their emotional and social development stunted by the isolation of lockdowns, mask mandates and social distancing protocols.

“COVID affected kids neurologically,” Levy said. “I’ve worked with kids who missed out on the kind of interactions and experiences that help them develop confidence and self-assurance.”

This unique perspective has become a cornerstone of her work, as Levy helps children reclaim their self-worth and learn how to face challenges with a confident mindset. “Kids are exposed to a lot, especially on social media, where the pressures of comparison and negativity are constantly at play. In this environment, I feel like the work I’m doing is more important than ever,” Levy said.

Through her program, The Emmie Effect, Levy introduces children to tools and activities that help them explore their potential. One of the most impactful activities in the program is the Emmy Effect Card Game, which turns affirmations into open-ended questions. For example, instead of simply saying, “I am beautiful,” the card would prompt the child to reflect by asking, “Where do you feel the most beautiful?” By focusing on personal experiences and reflections, the game encourages participants to make connections with their inner strength.

“The card game is a magical thing to watch,” Levy explained. “You see the kids reflect on not just themselves, but also on how they impact the people around them. It’s amazing to see kids who might be shy or introverted come into the workshop and start to shine through their answers and creative activities.”

One of the Emmie Effect’s goals is to make these practices accessible; Levy is expanding her efforts to reach more children and communities. She is working on a guided journal, set to launch later this year, that will help young people continue their journey of self-discovery and manifest their goals.

“The goal is to make the resources available for children and their families to build confidence, even outside of workshops,” Levy said. “I’m also really excited to see where this can go—getting my materials into libraries, museums and other community spaces will allow even more kids to benefit from what I’m teaching.”

Her dedication to supporting young people, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has led Levy to reflect on her own childhood experiences.

“If I had a program like this when I was younger, it would have completely changed the trajectory of my life,” she shared. “When I was growing up, I was naturally confident, but I didn’t realize how powerful that confidence was. I was always just happy to be there. But now, with social media and so many external pressures, I know how much kids need this kind of support.”

The program’s focus on confidence-building is particularly timely. The impact of the pandemic, combined with the rise of social media, has created a perfect storm for mental health struggles among young people. Social media exposes kids to unrealistic standards and sometimes toxic narratives, leaving many feeling inadequate. Levy hopes that by teaching kids to believe in themselves and their dreams, she can help them build resilience and better navigate these challenges.

“Confidence is more than just feeling good about yourself. It’s about building the belief that you can achieve anything you set your mind to,” Levy said. “And when kids have that belief, they can do anything—they can manifest their wildest dreams.”

Looking ahead, Levy’s vision for the future includes expanding The Emmie Effect’s reach even further. With plans to launch her guided journal and strengthen her presence at local events, Levy is excited to continue empowering young people.

To learn more about The Emmie Effect or to book a workshop, visit the website at www.payhip.com/theemmieeffect or follow on social media: Instagram @theemmieeffect and TikTok @theemmieeffect.