$70K raised for the Special Olympics at annual Polar Plunge

The Special Olympics New York hosted a Polar Plunge and competition at North Hempstead Beach Park Saturday. More than 100 fund-raising participants raised over $70,000 to support the Special Olympics.

A snowshoe competition then commenced directly after the freezing bathers shivered their way out of the water.Fund-raisers and onlookers cheered over 50 snowshoe athletes from across Long Island and New York City who took part in the succeeding competitions, which included races from 25 to 800 meters and a 4 x 100-meter and 4 x 200-meter relay race. Racers in the snowshoe event competitors ran on the sandy beach to best simulate running on snow-covered trails.

The Special Olympics annually hosts the Port Washington Polar Plunge, which is a part of numerous plunges around the Tri-State area during the winter season. The money raised will go to support the Special Olympics’ mission to provide athletic competition and training for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

This year Great Neck resident Erin Lipinski beat the fundraising record of $32,000 he set at last year’s event by raising over $35,000 on his own. Polar Plunge participants could enter the frigid waters in groups or individually.

Manhasset School District raised $12,500, winning the “Cool School Challenge” for raising the most money among participating school districts. As a reward, Manhasset received a traveling trophy, a pizza party, and will have its school logo on the back of next year’s Polar Plunge sweatshirts.

The Town of North Hempstead’s Polar Plunge is unique in the calendar of plunges the Special Olympics hosts throughout the year.

“This event is special because it’s the best of both worlds for the Special Olympics,” said Rebecca Hoffman, the director of development for Special Olympics New York. “You get to see people raising money, then you get to see exactly how the money is being spent.”

The Special Olympics offers its programs to athletes, their families, and caregivers at no cost, with the New York branch of the organization serving more than 45,000 athletes across the state at year-long sports training and competitions.

On March 29, Special Olympics New York will host another Polar Plunge with the Town of Oyster Bay at Tobay Beach. Participants who raise certain tiers by March 7 can earn perks like receiving a team banner for raising $3,000 or a Polar Plunge Snuggie and entrance into the Champions Club for raising $2,500.

For more information on Special Olympics New York and upcoming Polar Plunges, visit https://www.specialolympics-ny.org/.