Martin Luther King III, son of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., walked the halls of Great Neck’s local schools on Feb. 6 to continue sharing the message of his father, returning to a community that had welcomed his father 60 years prior.

King spoke to students in grades 5-12 during five assemblies at North High, North Middle and South High. He shared personal experiences and reflected on his father’s lasting legacy, encouraging students to connect Martin Luther King’s vision to their own lives and the world around them. He spoke of hope and empowerment for the next generation of young leaders.

His visit to South High School carried special significance, as he stood on the same stage where his father spoke in 1967.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy in Great Neck is rich, frequently speaking throughout the community which had embraced him and his message.

Leading up to the visit, students engaged in lessons on the impact of the King family and collaborated by grade level to develop questions for King at their respective assemblies.

King’s visit left a lasting impression on students, inspiring them to carry forward the values of equality and leadership.