High school role models share wisdom with Massapequa sixth graders

Sixth graders got advice from the experts on how to master the intricacies of middle school and high school during presentations by Massapequa’s Student Advisory

Council on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6.

The group consists of student government and class officers from Massapequa High School’s Ames and main campuses. They spent several weeks preparing presentations on topics for their younger peers at Berner Middle School. Students visited the library during MS-101, a sixth-grade course that focuses on organizational and technology skills, social and emotional learning and other topics to set them up for success at the secondary level.

Ninth graders from Ames focused their presentation on bullying. They discussed how to appropriately respond if they are being bullied or see bullying taking place in their school or online. Sophomore class officers presented on peer pressure while juniors gave tips on time management. Getting involved in middle school and high school was the topic for seniors, who encouraged sixth graders to take advantage of the wide range of athletics, extracurricular activities and community service opportunities offered in Massapequa schools.

Class of 2025 Activities Coordinator Kaia Mueller explained that their presentation highlighted many of the spirit events at the high school, while class Treasurer Will Stebner noted the wide range of club offerings for students of all different interests.