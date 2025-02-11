Quantcast
Local News

Another 3 inches of snow falling on Long Island

By Posted on
snow
Three inches of snow is falling Feb. 12, 2025 (NWS)

The third winter storm in a week is dropping another three inches of snow on Long Island overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, piling on to the white stuff already blanketing the region, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday into 7 a.m. Wednesday for Nassau and Suffolk counties. Many local school districts issued two-hour delays to give time for the plows to clear the roads. Travel delays are expected.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists said in the advisory. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute … Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

The storm comes after a wintry mix caused school and travel delays on Feb. 5 and then five inches of snow was recorded across much of the North Shore on Feb. 8.

After the current storm clears the area, rain is forecast for Thursday and forecasters predict more rain and snow on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 20s overnight throughout the week, making for slippery conditions as the snow continues to melt in the coming days.

“The snow will end before sunrise,” NWS wrote. “Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are forecast, locally up to 3 inches close to the South Shore. Snow covered roads are expected, especially on untreated surfaces.”

About the Author

Timothy Bolger

Timothy Bolger is the Editor in Chief of the Long Island Press who’s been working to uncover unreported stories since shortly after it launched in 2003. When he’s not editing, getting hassled by The Man or fielding cold calls to the newsroom, he covers crime, general interest and political news in addition to reporting longer, sometimes investigative features. He won’t be happy until everyone is as pissed off as he is about how screwed up Lawn Guyland is.

