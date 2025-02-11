Levittown School District residents to vote on sale of school to Nassau BOCES

On Tuesday May 20, residents within the Levittown School District will be asked to vote on the sale of a school building located at 1100 Crestline Place in Seaford, NY, to Nassau BOCES for $7,216,000. The proposed sale includes the physical school building and the immediate surrounding land.

The building is currently leased by Nassau BOCES and used as a middle school for students with learning, behavioral, emotional and developmental disabilities. If sold, Levittown School District will retain ownership of the adjoining athletic fields for continued use by student athletic teams and community organizations.

Levittown Superintendent Todd Winch commented on the proposed sale of the building to Nassau BOCES.

“Transferring the building to a respected educational partner such as Nassau BOCES guarantees its continued role in education while allowing our students and community to continue using the athletic fields,” he said.

The Levittown School District has had a 1.2% decrease in students from the 2020-2021 school year to the 2023-2024 school year. Winch said its consistent enrollment played a factor in its decision to possibly sell the building. He also said that it is more cost-effective to add to its existing buildings than to continue leasing the building to BOCES.

Selling the building would mean a loss of the district’s current $900,000 annual income from leasing, but would also reduce the district’s upkeep costs. If the building is sold, the district plans to place the funds from the sale into a reserve to offset the revenue.

If approved by Levittown residents on May 20, the sale would be conditional upon voter approval from Nassau County residents through a separate vote as well as the Nassau County Planning Board.

Voting on the proposed sale will be in addition to casting a ballot on the proposed budget. The referendum will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Gardiners Avenue Elementary School, East Broadway Elementary School, Levittown Memorial Education Center and Division Avenue High School.