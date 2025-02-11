Reduce stress for your heart’s sake

Dialing down the stress is good for your heart.

Stress not only impacts mental health but can also have significant physiological effects on your heart. Experts note that effective stress management is essential for maintaining a healthy heart and a healthier you.

Chronic stress can disrupt the heart’s operations, states Dr. Joseph Franco, a cardiologist at the Stony Brook Heart Institute.

“It leads to the release of stress hormones like adrenaline and epinephrine, which in the short-term cause blood vessel constriction and heart muscle irritability,” he explains. “This can lead to erratic heartbeats or inefficient heart functioning.”

Over time, continued exposure to stress hormones can cause inflammation and promote plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of coronary heart disease. Franco underscores the need to understand both the immediate and prolonged impacts of stress on the body, encouraging mindful attention to the body’s stress signals to strengthen the heart and improve overall health.

“Managing stress and mental health is not just about feeling better emotionally; it directly impacts the health of your brain and heart,” says Gordon Gooding, LCSW, ACSW, director and founder of Gooding Wellness Group in Cold Spring Harbor. Gooding recommends embracing healthier lifestyles, which include regular exercise, balanced nutrition, social engagement and emotional resilience.

“These changes alleviate strain on the heart and blood vessels, significantly lowering the risk of heart disease while supporting cognitive and emotional well-being,” he explains.

To reduce stress, Gooding suggests focusing on three areas: Connection (fostering social engagement), movement (physical activity) and nurturance (self-care).

“Taking breaks, setting boundaries, surrounding oneself with positivity and allowing time for relaxation helps reset the nervous system,” he says.

Striker Corbin, Long Island speaker, hypnotist and success coach, also stresses the importance of physical activity for greater mental and physical health. He suggests gym workouts, hiking or rollerblading and other outdoor activities — but make sure they’re enjoyable.

“The energy behind whatever you’re doing is just as valuable as the activity,” he notes. Following a healthy, balanced diet low in sugar is important, he adds.

Manage stress by being more self-aware, Corbin advises. He suggests adopting a daily routine that includes meditation, controlled breathing and goal visualization. To bolster mental clarity and acquire a positive outlook, Corbin recommends reading empowering literature including self-help books and writing in a journal. Maintain a sense of wonder and curiosity about the world to improve perspective and reduce negativity, he suggests.

Mind your perspective.

“When you start to shift how you think, how you feel, the actions you take based on those thoughts and emotions, you begin to create completely different outcomes than you have in the past,” Corbin states.

This healthy outlook can assist in promoting heart health, strengthening the immune system and enhancing your overall well-being.

