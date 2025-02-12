Girl Scout of the month: Olivia Phillips’ journey of empowerment

Olivia Phillips, a dedicated Girl Scout, shares her inspiring journey, from her first troop meeting to earning the prestigious Gold Award. She reflects on how the program helped her grow as a leader, overcome challenges, and give back to her community while offering advice to younger scouts aiming to make an impact.

What motivated you to join the Girl Scouts, and what has been the most rewarding part of your journey?

My mom is the one who introduced me to Girl Scouts. She dropped me off at my first meeting when I was in first grade. From having meaningful conversations with adult leaders to making jokes with younger girls, I have continued to connect with a plethora of different people because of scouting, and that aspect was one that initially kept me motivated to stay.

How did you become one of the top cookie sellers?

Have a reason to sell and spread your reason to customers. Does your troop want money for specific badges? Do you all want to go on a trip somewhere? Use whatever is motivating you to also motivate your customers. I have found that people tend to want to support your goals, which translates to cookie sales!

Can you tell us about your Gold Award project and why it was meaningful to you?

My Girl Scout Gold Award project centered on a den area in a group home for teenagers. Being a teen, I know how much we value having a space for quality time with friends, winding down after school, or even just being able to play a video game. This led me to my Gold Award Project, where I renovated this den area into a sensory room. I was able to collaborate with the teens to ensure I incorporated their preferences and ultimately was able to create a calm, welcoming space in the home.

You attended the National Convention in Orlando last year. What was that experience like, and what did you learn from it?

The National Convention was a surreal experience. I knew Girl Scouts was a national organization, but when you are able to actually see what that means, it is truly an inspiring thing. I was able to meet girls from all across the country, and being able to collaborate with them in one place showed me the amazing things Girl Scouts truly does nationwide.

Presented by the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County

