Hicksville

Hicksville Special Section Organizations

HICKSVILLE

Hamlet in Town of Oyster Bay

  • Hicksville post office: 185 West John Street
  • Hicksville Train Station: LIRR station located between W Barclay St and Duffy Ave, to the west of N. Newbridge Rd, serves the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, and Oyster Bay lines
  • Hcksville public library: 169 Jerusalem Avenue
  • State assembly: 13th district (Charles Lavine), 15th district (Jake Blumencranz)
  • US Rep: Tom Suozzi (3rd congressional district)
  • State Sen: Steven Rhoades (5th senate district)
  • County legislator: Rose Marie Walker (17th county legislative district)
  • County Departments: Nassau County Department of Human Services, Office for the Aging, Nassau County Veterans Service Agency. Nassau County Employee Assistance Program, Hicksville Career Center, Central Nassau Guidance & Counseling Services,  Family & Children’s Association – Hicksville Counseling Center
  • Essential services: Long Island Cares – The Harry Chapin Food Bank, Nassau County Department of Social Services
  • Police department: second and eighth precincts
  • Fire department: Hicksville fire department has four stations
  • Schools:
  • Elementary Schools:
  1. Burns Avenue Elementary School
  2. Dutch Lane Elementary School
  3. East Street Elementary School
  4. Fork Lane Elementary School
  5. Lee Avenue Elementary School
  6. Old Country Road Elementary School
  7. Woodland Elementary School

Middle School:

  • Hicksville Middle School

High School:

  • Hicksville High School

Private

  • Our Lady of Mercy School (preK-8)
  • Trinity Lutheran School (preK-8)
  • Holy Trinity High School

 

  • No collages

https://www.hicksvillechamber.com/ – chamber of commerce

Organizations in Hicksville

Shopping Mall: Broadway Commons
Strip Malls: Hicksville Plaza, North Village Plaza
No hospitals directly in Hicksville
Hicksville Gregory Museum: natural history and local heritage

