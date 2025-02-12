Hicksville Special Section Organizations

HICKSVILLE
Hamlet in Town of Oyster Bay
- Hicksville post office: 185 West John Street
- Hicksville Train Station: LIRR station located between W Barclay St and Duffy Ave, to the west of N. Newbridge Rd, serves the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, and Oyster Bay lines
- Hcksville public library: 169 Jerusalem Avenue
- State assembly: 13th district (Charles Lavine), 15th district (Jake Blumencranz)
- US Rep: Tom Suozzi (3rd congressional district)
- State Sen: Steven Rhoades (5th senate district)
- County legislator: Rose Marie Walker (17th county legislative district)
- County Departments: Nassau County Department of Human Services, Office for the Aging, Nassau County Veterans Service Agency. Nassau County Employee Assistance Program, Hicksville Career Center, Central Nassau Guidance & Counseling Services, Family & Children’s Association – Hicksville Counseling Center
- Essential services: Long Island Cares – The Harry Chapin Food Bank, Nassau County Department of Social Services
- Police department: second and eighth precincts
- Fire department: Hicksville fire department has four stations
- Schools:
- Elementary Schools:
- Burns Avenue Elementary School
- Dutch Lane Elementary School
- East Street Elementary School
- Fork Lane Elementary School
- Lee Avenue Elementary School
- Old Country Road Elementary School
- Woodland Elementary School
Middle School:
- Hicksville Middle School
High School:
- Hicksville High School
Private
- Our Lady of Mercy School (preK-8)
- Trinity Lutheran School (preK-8)
- Holy Trinity High School
- No collages
https://www.hicksvillechamber.com/ – chamber of commerce
Organizations in Hicksville
Parks:
Cantiague Park (ice skating) (golf course)
Shopping Mall: Broadway Commons
Strip Malls: Hicksville Plaza, North Village Plaza
No hospitals directly in Hicksville
Hicksville Gregory Museum: natural history and local heritage