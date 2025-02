Hicksville Public Library

516-931-1417

169 Jerusalem Ave, Hicksville, NY 11801

https://www.hicksvillelibrary.org/

Library Acting Director, Roseann Acosta

Board of Trustees

The Library Board of Trustees meets the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the Administration Building located at 120 Second Street unless otherwise noted.

President, Joanne Curran Perrucci

Vice President, Mary D’Antonio

Secretary, Joan Blitz

Trustee, Carlos Munozospina

Trustee, Erin Guida