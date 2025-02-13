Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Janet Halevi of Janet’s Collection

In our town of Great Neck, businesses come and go like trendy diets—some stick, while others fade into oblivion quicker than you can say “gluten-free.”

Startups, especially small retail, face a gauntlet of challenges: tough competition from big box stores, the endless lure of online shopping, and local rivalries that could put a soap opera to shame. But amidst this retail rollercoaster, there are true champions—like Janet Halevi of “Janet’s Collection,” a shining star in our midst.

Janet’s shop, open since 1994 is a treasure chest filled with beautiful housewares, fine china, and quality giftware that even your most pretentious relatives, and wallet, would approve of. Think Lalique, Daum, and Michael Aram—basically, gift ideas that scream, “I totally thought of you while shopping!”

Born in Iran and new to the USA in 1978, Janet’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. By 19, she was married and juggling family life, armed with her “MRS” degree instead of a college diploma.

But don’t let that fool you—this woman was born to hustle. She supported her three kids, even while mastering the art of jewelry and beauty supply sales, all while her English was still a work in progress. When life threw her the curveball of single parenthood, she hit it out of the park, raising her kids to be all- stars just like her. Her daughters grew up to be professionals in law and optometry and her son Eddie helps her run the store—because what’s better than family bonding over retail?

Janet’s entrepreneurial journey kicked off at the Roosevelt Field Flea Market, where she perfected her sales pitch and charm. Fast forward nine years, and she took a leap of faith, and financial risk by opening her storefront at 697 Middle Neck Road, before settling into her current location at 609 Middle Neck Road, at the corner of Fairview Ave.

Today, she doesn’t just survive in a cutthroat retail market; she thrives. Sure there are many other profitable businesses out there, but keep in mind: Janet is like Ginger Rogers, who did everything Fred Astaire did, but “backwards…and in high heels.”

Janet lights up her store with a smile that could brighten the gloomiest of days. The ultimate people person, Janet treats her customers like family because, let’s face it, they practically are. “I love every single one of them like my own,” she boasts, making it clear that her store is not just a shop; it’s a community hub where everyone knows your name.

Janet is curious about who ever walks in, and in particular, their shopping goals. That often translates into brisk sales and happiness for all. Janet is a “people person” a joke teller, and when it comes to sales, a whiz at customer service.

While Janet’s customer base is strong in Great Neck, particularly from the local Persian community, she proudly serves all walks of life. “I’ve got fans from all over!” she beams, proving that her charm knows no boundaries. With a newfound presence on social media, including Instagram, she’s ready to take the world by storm, one perfectly wrapped gift at a time.

Her phone rings off the hook, and she’s been known to take orders by text faster than you can say “online shopping is overrated.” New fans are referred to her daily by satisfied regulars.

When asked for her secret sauce to success, Janet’s response is refreshingly simple: “Just be yourself and be a positive voice.” In a world where many are juggling two-income households, she stands proud, as a single CEO, ready to conquer the retail world. So here’s to Janet Halevi, a true Great Neck tradition! Keep supporting her, and remember: life is too short for boring “add- to cart” gifts!

Janet Nina Esagoff, a long-time Great Neck resident, launched her boutique litigation firm, Esagoff Law Group PC in 2017, in her hometown of Great Neck. Prior to the law, Janet was a designer of special – occasionwear for girls and teens, at her boutique on Bond Street. In 2021, Janet founded Destination: Great Neck, a 501c3 community organization. Follow @greatneckbiz