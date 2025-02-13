Glenwood Landing students learn states of matter

Students use scientific instruments during a demonstration about the states of matter

Glenwood Landing students learned about solids, liquids and gases during a visit from a representative from the Science Museum of Long Island. In a demonstration, students watched as a solid ice cube melted into a liquid state.

Students used various instruments including a volumetric flask, beaker and graduated cylinder to see how volume and mass help describe matter. Students were placed into smaller groups and used the three instruments to see which one could hold the most liquid.

In addition, the students talked about “The Water Cycle” and learned how clouds form when invisible water vapor in the air condenses into visible water droplets or ice crystals.

At the end of the lesson, students had the opportunity to touch Ooblek, a non-Newtonian fluid that has properties of both liquids and solids. It is made from corn starch and water that thickens or solidifies when force is applied.