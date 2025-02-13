Locust Valley art students go to Disney World

Film makers, musicians and vocalists from Locust Valley High School traveled to Disney World to showcase and sharpen their talents and learn from leading industry professionals during a trip from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

The school’s thriving arts programs and performing groups were selected after submitting audition videos earlier in the school year. The 77 students had opportunities to perform and watch other high school acts from across the country at Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.

“This experience really can’t be replicated in the classroom, and it takes that classroom learning to the next level,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristen Turnow said.