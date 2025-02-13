Locust Valley school board talks cell phone ban, student enrollment

Enrollment data shows there are 180 students at Bayville Primary School this school year

Locust Valley administrators said at the Feb. 11 board of education meeting that middle schoolers have abided by the school’s cell phone ban in higher numbers this year, with 59 confiscations throughout the school year so far.

Last year, the district implemented a cell phone policy prohibiting smartphone use during school hours for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

“What’s the most important thing that we do every day? Educate children,” said Superintendent Kristen Turnow. “That happens by giving the teachers that ability to not have to compete with technology.”

High school principal Michael Cestaro said this year’s students have abided by the cell phone ban more than last year’s.

Cestaro said last year from September through January, there were 134 total phone confiscations at the middle school. This year, in the same time frame, there were 59 total confiscations, representing a 56% decrease, he said.

“It’s an ongoing practice,” he said.

Cestaro said last year the middle school had 389 total disciplinary infractions, 210 of which were related to cell phone usage, representing nearly 54% of infractions. From September to January this year, cell phone usage represents about 36% of the school’s infractions.

Cestaro said throughout both years, the eighth-grade students tend to have the most cell phone-related infractions.

Cestaro said the cell phone ban is “becoming part of our culture,” and said that the administration is able to build upon the policy each year.

The school’s office has a phone that students may use if they need an alternative to their cell phones, Cestaro said. He said the practice has helped staff develop closer relationships with students.

“It gives us an opportunity to talk to students and guide them if they need help, if they can’t reach their parents,” he said.

In addition to the in-school ban, Cestaro said the school has partnered with Nassau County police to educate students on social media usage and cyberbullying.

Turnow said the district has begun looking at student enrollment as the administration prepares for next year’s course selections and offerings. She said the district’s enrollment is projected to decline next year, a trend seen across many Nassau districts.

The district currently has 1,811 students enrolled. Looking ahead, Turnow said next year, the district projects 1,789 students, with the following two years projecting further decline at 1,757 and 1,725, respectively.

Of the district’s 1,811 students, the high school has the largest enrollment with 592 students and the middle school is second-largest with 418. She said Locust Valley Intermediate School and Ann MacArthur Primary School have slightly higehr enrollment than their counterparts Bayville Intermediate School and Bayville Primary School, respectively.

Almost 500 students who live within the district attend private schools, Turnow said. She said almost 50 students who live in the district attend outside placements, like the Henry Viscardi School or BOCES schools.

Turnow said the board of education approved the addition of one Universal Pre-K class to accommodate students put on the waitlist. Families who are eligible will be contacted by the district and further details will be announced in the future, she said.

At the December board meeting, Turnow said the district currently enrolls 370 students with disabilities, 99 students with a 504 learning plan, 400 economically disadvantaged students and 84 English language learners.

“These are our children,” Turnow said at the Dec. 16 meeting. “These are the people that we represent, and that we try to take care of to the best of our ability.”

At the February meeting, Turnow said the district is currently discussing improvements for its students.

“As we move forward as a team, the administration, we’re constantly talking about enhancements to our schools,” she said.

Turnow said the district has offered over 20 professional development workshops throughout the current school year and has made enhancements to its elementary and secondary curriculum.

“It’s not about a program,” Turnow said. “It’s about how do we meet every child’s need, depending on where they’re at.”

