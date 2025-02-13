A petition calls for renaming the Long Island Sound the Gulf of Connecticut. (Photo By Encyclopaedia Britannica/UIG Via Getty Images)

An online petition calling for the Long Island Sound to be renamed the Gulf of Connecticut has gotten the attention of the nutmeg state’s governor.

The change.org petition calling for the name change received more than 300 signatures as of this post.

“While the maps are changing, here’s an idea …” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted at New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has not yet replied on social media.

The petition is piggybacking on President Donald Trump renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America — with Google following suit and changing the name of the international waterway on its maps.

“America has long ignored the greatness of CONNECTICUT!” the petition exclaims. “Such as being the pizza capital of the WORLD!!! and home to beautiful Bridgeport, a landmark vacation spot. Long Island isn’t even that long, I’ve seen way bigger.”

Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We need to restore Connecticut Pride and Connecticut GREATNESS!!!” the petition concluded. “We petition to change the body of water known as the “Long Island Sound” to a more American name, the Gulf of Connecticut.”