From Billy Joel to Lorraine Bracco: the notable names of Hicksville

Hicksville has produced many notable individuals across a variety of fields. From musicians to athletes, actors to authors, the town has left a lasting imprint on pop culture and the professional world. Here’s a look at some of the prominent figures associated with the hamlet.

One of Hicksville’s most famous residents is Billy Joel, the Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist. Known for iconic hits like “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” Joel’s career spans decades and his music continues to resonate globally. His Long Island roots are a constant point of pride for the community, with his 1982 hit “The Longest Time” paying homage to the area. Joel is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time, and his connection to Hicksville remains an enduring part of his legacy.

Lorraine Bracco’s portrayal of Dr. Jennifer Melfi in “The Sopranos” earned her critical acclaim and several award nominations. Bracco also starred in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” as Karen Hill, a role that solidified her as one of Hollywood’s most talented actresses. Despite the demands of her career, Bracco has often spoken fondly of her Hicksville upbringing, which helped shape her work ethic and attitude.

Theresa Caputo, the star of the reality TV series “Long Island Medium,” gained national attention for her ability to communicate with the deceased. Born and raised in Hicksville, Caputo became a household name with her show’s success, where she provides readings to people seeking closure with loved ones who have passed away. Her unique gift and straightforward personality have made her a beloved figure on television.

Denny Dias

Denny Dias, a guitarist best known for his work with the legendary jazz-rock band Steely Dan, is another notable figure from Hicksville. Dias joined Steely Dan in the early 1970s, contributing to the band’s distinct sound with his virtuosic guitar playing. His musical career with Steely Dan helped redefine jazz and rock fusion and his influence continues to be felt in music today.

Michael Collins

Michael Collins, a professional soccer player, was born in Hicksville and has made his mark in both the U.S. and international soccer scenes. Known for his skillful midfield play, Collins has played for teams in Major League Soccer and overseas. His leadership on the field has earned him respect and recognition, particularly for his contributions to both his club and national teams.

Mitch Kupchak

Mitch Kupchak, a former professional basketball player and current executive, hails from Hicksville. Kupchak played for the Washington Bullets (now Wizards) and the Los Angeles Lakers, winning multiple NBA championships during his career. After transitioning to a front-office role, Kupchak became the general manager and president of basketball operations for the Charlotte Hornets. His leadership in both the player and executive ranks has made him one of the most respected figures in the world of professional basketball.

The Lemon Twigs, an indie rock band formed by brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, also call Hicksville home. The band’s retro sound, blending 1970s rock influences with modern sensibilities, has earned them a loyal following. Their music is a mix of lush melodies and intricate arrangements.

Al Pitrelli

Al Pitrelli, a renowned guitarist, is best known for his work with heavy metal bands like Megadeth and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. His exceptional technique and versatility have made him a standout in the world of rock and metal music. Pitrelli’s contributions to these two iconic bands helped define their sound and elevate their music to a global audience. A Hicksville native, Pitrelli’s career continues to inspire guitarists and musicians worldwide.

Frank Gerwer

Frank Gerwer, a professional skateboarder, is another celebrated name with ties to Hicksville. Gerwer is known for his aggressive and innovative skating style and his contributions to the skateboarding community have earned him a spot in the sport’s hall of fame.

Larry Eisenhauer

The late Larry Eisenhauer, a former professional football player, was born and raised in Hicksville. A standout defensive lineman, Eisenhauer played in the NFL for the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos. His work ethic on and off the field helped him achieve success at the highest level of the sport and his legacy continues to inspire athletes in Hicksville and beyond.

Hicksville’s long list of accomplished individuals demonstrates the town’s role as a breeding ground for talent and creativity. Whether in the arts, sports or business, these notable people continue to make their mark on the world, all while proudly representing their Long Island roots.