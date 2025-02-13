Town of Oyster Bay to host inaugural pickleball tournament

The Town of Oyster Bay is holding its first-ever pickleball tournament.

The two-day event will take place on Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18. Registration opens at 9:00 a.m. on March 3 for Town of Oyster Bay residents on the town’s website with nonresident registration starting on March 10. The site of the tournament has yet to be announced.

The town authorized the tournament at its board meeting on Dec. 10, 2024. It listed May 31 and June 1 as make-up dates if needed.

The tournament will feature bracketed doubles matches for players 18 and older.

Town pickleball courts can be found in Bayville, Bethpage, Massapequa, Oyster Bay, Sea Cliff and Woodbury. The town installed multiple new courts in 2024 at Tappen Beach, Plainview-Old Bethpage, Anchor Park, and Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park. There are also future plans to bring more courts to Farmingdale and Massapequa, according to the town.

The Town’s Parks Department hosts pickleball lessons and pick-up games throughout the year. The town noted that more sessions have been added each year due to the popularity of the sport.

“Pickleball has quickly become one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation, and our yown is proud to lead the way in creating opportunities for residents to enjoy this exciting game,” Town of Oyster Bay Council Member Steve Labriola.

The Association of Pickleball Professionals announced in March 2023 that a study showed roughly 48.3 million adult Americans had played the sport within the past 12 months. That represents just under a fifth of the total adult population in the United States.