Roslyn ASL students welcome special guest

Roslyn High School American Sign Language students in Lauren Murphy’s class were treated to a visit by Martha Reich, a 100-year-old woman who is deaf on Monday, Feb. 10. Reich is the great-grandmother of Roslyn student Sydney Sheena, who helped moderate the visit. Using sign language to communicate, and with some assistance from interpreter Lisa Denison, Reich responded to students, who used ASL to ask their questions.

Students had the unique opportunity to hear about the challenges she faced growing up deaf in a vastly different time, gaining insight into how society, education, and accessibility have changed over the decades. They also explored how American Sign Language has evolved,

comparing older signs with those used today.

“Learning directly from someone with a century of lived experience in the Deaf community offered an extraordinary perspective to our students,” said World Language chair Danielle Pappas. “This conversation deepened students’ appreciation for ASL, resilience, and the rich

history of deaf culture.”

Information provided by the Roslyn School District