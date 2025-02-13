Tribute and Honor Awards honors local veterans and supporters

The 4th Annual Tribute and Honor Awards and Fundraising Gala, held on Feb. 1 at the Crescent Beach Club, drew a sold-out crowd to celebrate local veterans and their supporters. The event was hosted by the Tribute and Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and supporting Long Island veterans and their families.

“We are deeply grateful for the community’s overwhelming support, making this a remarkable celebration,” said Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, president of the Tribute and Honor Foundation. “This event truly highlighted the sacrifices and service of our veterans and those who support them.”

The evening’s program featured the presentation of several prestigious awards to veterans and to individuals and organizations that have shown exceptional commitment to serving the veteran community. The honorees included:

2025 Legacy Award: Tony Bliss, Vietnam veteran, advocate for veterans’ organizations, and leader of the Locust Valley Memorial Day Parade for over 20 years.

2025 Leadership Award: Robert Bazan, retired navy captain, community leader, and former Commander of Glenwood Landing American Legion Post 336.

2025 Community Service Award: Melonie Longacre, U.S. Army veteran and associate executive director of Hospital Operations at Northwell Health for Glen Cove, Plainview, and Syosset Hospitals.

2025 Volunteer Award: Michael Danchalski, Gulf War veteran, active community volunteer, and member of both Glen Cove VFW Post 347 and Locust Valley American Legion Post 962.

2025 Homefront Award: Andrea Nordquist, president of Blue Star Mothers NY 14, Liaison for the Tribute and Honor Foundation, and vice president for media relations of The Long Island Air Force Association.

2025 Impact Award: Walter Williams, U.S. Navy veteran, veteran affairs advocate, and Glen Cove auxiliary police officer.

2025 Front Runner Award: Shannon O’Neill, director of Veteran Services at Suffolk County Community College, with nearly 20 years of dedication to supporting military-connected students.

2025 Awareness and Remembrance Award: 22 PTSD Awareness Challenge, Founded by Frank Lombardi, fellow veteran Chris Levi, and Alex Rhoman, the 22 PTSD Awareness Challenge is a 22-mile cross-sound kayak event from Bridgeport, Conn., to Port Jefferson, raising awareness of PTSD and the alarming suicide rate among veterans and active-duty military.

The event brought together community leaders, elected officials, veterans’ organizations, and military families to honor those who make a lasting impact.

“We are deeply grateful to our sponsors for their continued support, which makes it possible to honor those who serve our community and our country,” said Stevenson-Mathews.