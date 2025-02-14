10 adoptable dogs and cats looking for a valentine!

It’s Valentine’s Day and love is in the air — and what better way to celebrate than by opening your heart and home to a furry companion? Whether you’re looking for a playful pup, a cuddly kitten, or a dynamic duo, your purrrfect match awaits!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Heidi is a lively and independent kitten with a big personality. Always on the move, she explores every nook and cranny with boundless curiosity. Her adventurous spirit makes her quick to react—whether she’s chasing a toy or playfully pouncing on a sibling. A vocal little cat, Heidi isn’t shy about letting you know what she wants, whether it’s attention, playtime, or a cozy spot to knead. Despite her feisty nature, she has an affectionate side and enjoys belly rubs when she’s in the mood. A true biscuit-making machine, she happily kneads away when feeling content.

She also loves being brushed, making it a great way to bond after an energetic play session. While she enjoys affection, Heidi values her independence, coming to you for cuddles on her own terms. With her playful energy and loving moments, she brings excitement and warmth to every day.

Meet Lewis, a sweet and playful boy full of energy and charm. He loves tumbling, jumping, and exploring his surroundings. Friendly and social, Lewis gets along well with both people and other cats. Always eager for affection, he’ll seek out chin scratches and soak up all the love and attention you can give. He also enjoys being brushed and having his paws gently massaged.

Lewis is ready to find his forever home — could it be with you?

If you’re ready to bring joy and love into your life, consider adopting Heidi, Lewis or both! Complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet Wall-E, the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week! This dashing two-year-old orange tabby is the picture of charm and sophistication. Rescued through the shelter’s Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) program, Wall-E has endured a rough past and faced his share of hardships. Despite it all, he remains a gentle and affectionate soul who’s ready to find a loving home where he can finally thrive. Wall-E is proof that even the toughest journeys can lead to bright new beginnings.

Wall-E is an incredibly affectionate fella who absolutely adores people. This boy is the ideal companion for those who don’t mind a furry pal who enjoys lap naps, a good petting behind the ears and neck, and infinite cuddles…too much attention is never enough for this guy. Resisting the serenade of his endearing purr and gentle nature is nearly impossible.

Wall-E adores kitty toys and will keep you entertained for hours with his playful antics. He’s truly every cat lover’s dream; a sweet companion ready to bring endless joy and lasting memories to the lucky family that welcomes him home. Wall-E would thrive in most homes, including those with kids, cats, and calm dogs. He is FIV+; therefore, he needs a family committed to keeping him as an indoor cat.

If you are interested in meeting Wall-E, please fill out an application or visit TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Sweet Rosemary is an eight-month-old Shepherd mix from Louisiana looking for a calm, loving home to adopt her. She’s a sensitive soul who thrives in a quiet neighborhood with a fully fenced yard. New situations can be scary for her, so she needs patient adopters with dog experience and a home where all family members (including other dogs) can meet her first. She does well with older kids, and with time and love, will become a loyal companion.

Turbo is a five-year-old German Shepherd with a heart of gold, looking for a calm, stable home to help him feel safe. Recently returned to our care, he needs an experienced owner who can complete his training. He’s good with cats and does well with older children. He’d love to meet everyone in the family, including any dog friends he might be living with!

Six-year-old Sugar is looking for a calm, experienced home. She thrives in a quiet, adults-only environment and needs patient adopters to help her feel safe. Sugar has some “stranger danger” and resource-guarding tendencies, so a home with dog experience, structure, and boundaries is a must. She’ll need to meet all household members before adoption and is best as the only pet in a peaceful, non-urban setting.

While two-year-old Bango may sound like an exciting name for a cat to have, Bango is actually quite chill and cautious. He’s more of a follower than a leader. All the more reason to fall madly in love with this Florida transport! He gave up balmy weather for our East Coast temperatures, but he seems to understand that the love of a family is better than anything he could find in his last shelter. Want to lead him all the way home? Follow your heart, and he will too!

We love to talk about Bruno! Two-year-old Bruno is a stunning rescue from Florida who loves words of affirmation! After a chaotic past, he’s now soaking up the sun and attention at Bianca’s Furry Friends. This thoughtful boy would make a wonderful addition to any family. Want to see just how lucky black cats are? Bruno is ready to prove it!

*Double Adoption* One-year-old Bloke and two-year-old Lad were provided a fresh start in Bianca’s Furry Friends, and they’re fine with it as long as they get to enjoy a quiet room together. You’ll find this father/son duo nestled together, continuing the unique bond they’ve had from the start. With Lad offering his nervous son comforting cuddles as they adjust to their new surroundings. They may be shy at first, but with patience, love, and a few treats, they’ll soon realize you’re the one they’ve been waiting for.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!