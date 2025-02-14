Hicksville: a key transit hub on Long Island’s Railroads

A trolley line once ran from Hicksville to Mineola, operated by the New York and North Shore Transit Company (NY & NST CO). This postcard shows one of the trolleys, with the 1835 Grand Central Hotel in the background left, and the wooden signal tower, “The Divide,” on the right.

Hicksville, located on the Main Line and Port Jefferson Branch of the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), has long been a critical transportation nexus on Long Island. Today, it’s the busiest station east of Jamaica, with both weekday and weekend ridership driving commuters to and from destinations across the island and beyond. But the story of Hicksville’s station, its trains, and its evolution as a vital part of the island’s rail system is a tale of progress and innovation that stretches back nearly two centuries.

Early beginnings and growth

The history of Hicksville begins with the establishment of the LIRR in the early 19th century. Hicksville itself was named after Valentine Hicks, a key figure in the railroad’s early history, who served as president of the LIRR from 1837 to 1841. The first depot in Hicksville opened on March 1, 1837, marking the town as the last stop for the newly established railroad.

But it didn’t remain the end of the line for long. By 1841, the Main Line of the LIRR was extended from Hicksville to Farmingdale, continuing eastward as part of the rapid expansion of the railroad network, which had become essential to the development of Long Island. In 1854, another important branch, the Hicksville and Syosset Railroad, began operating, eventually forming what we know today as the Port Jefferson Branch.

This steady growth of the LIRR made Hicksville a key stop, but it wasn’t until the early 20th century that the station underwent significant modernization. The railroad, seeing increasing ridership and demand, undertook major improvements, including the construction of larger and more modern station buildings.

The Freight House: a snapshot of early railroad life

One of the most evocative glimpses of Hicksville’s past can be seen in a historic photo from May 3, 1909. Captured from the rear of an eastbound train, this image shows the bustling activity surrounding the freight house, located at the Hicksville station. The photo, part of the collection in The Long Island Railroad in Early Photographs by the late Ron Ziel, shows freight handlers standing among crates, while a teamster urges his horses over the tracks, all set against the backdrop of the station’s expanding infrastructure.

This particular year marked the beginning of a major renovation for the station, which included new station buildings, a larger freight yard, and the addition of a double-track Main Line. These upgrades helped solidify Hicksville’s status as an important rail hub, supporting both passenger and freight traffic as the LIRR grew to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding Long Island population.

Steam to diesel: a changing of the guard

By the mid-20th century, the LIRR was undergoing another dramatic transformation, this time from steam-powered trains to diesel engines that would dominate the railroad for decades to come. One of the last steam excursions operated by the LIRR was on June 5, 1955, when a G-5s no. 39 locomotive pulled the final steam-powered passenger train to Greenport. The moment marked the end of an era and was celebrated by passengers, many of whom disembarked at Hicksville to photograph the locomotive and relive the nostalgia of steam travel.

This event was a fitting farewell to the railroad’s steam-powered history, a transition that had a profound effect on the operation and efficiency of the LIRR. With the advent of diesel engines, the LIRR was able to offer faster, more reliable service across Long Island and Hicksville continued to play a pivotal role in this transformation.

Evolution and expansion

Through the years, Hicksville Station underwent numerous changes to keep pace with the growing demands of commuters and freight services. After a fire destroyed the original depot in 1864, a new station was built in 1873, followed by another in 1909 to accommodate the expanding needs of the LIRR.

The 1909 station was a striking brick building located near Jerusalem Avenue; it was an important landmark in the area. It wasn’t until the early 1960s, however, that the station transformed to meet the needs of modern train travel. In 1964, the station was elevated, creating a structure that is still in use today.

The Goldberg Eagle

The Goldberg Eagle, a striking sculpture that now stands at the Hicksville train station, holds a significant place in Long Island’s railroad history. This iconic eagle originally adorned the facade of the old Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan before it was demolished in 1963. The sculpture, a symbol of the grandeur and legacy of the original Penn Station, was relocated to Hicksville in 1965 as part of an effort to preserve the artistic heritage of the station.

At the time, Hicksville was becoming an increasingly important transit hub on Long Island, and the eagle’s new home helped further solidify the station’s historical significance. The statue is positioned in the station’s parking lot, where it remains a prominent feature. It serves as both a tribute to the architectural splendor of the old Penn Station and a reminder of the evolving role of Hicksville in the region’s transportation infrastructure.

Standing as a quiet sentinel in Hicksville, the eagle offers a glimpse into the past, connecting today’s commuters with the rich history of railroading in New York. Its continued presence at the station helps to maintain the memory of the original Penn Station’s grandeur and is a cherished landmark for both locals and visitors.

Modernization and the future

Hicksville station continued to evolve in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. In 1970, the Main Line was electrified, offering direct electric train service to Penn Station, which had previously required a transfer at Jamaica. This development made commuting much more efficient for Hicksville passengers.

In 2014, a $121 million renovation project began, with improvements to platforms, waiting rooms, canopies, lighting and security systems. The project, completed in 2018, made Hicksville station one of the most modern and well-equipped on the LIRR network, with new amenities including escalators, elevators and security cameras.

Looking ahead, Hicksville is set to become even more significant in the coming years. In 2025, Amtrak is expected to introduce a new Northeast Regional branch that will run through Hicksville, providing additional high-speed rail options for Long Island commuters. This expansion promises to further cement Hicksville’s role as a key transportation hub on Long Island.

The Hicksville legacy

Today, Hicksville station stands as a testament to the enduring role of the railroad in shaping Long Island’s development. From its early days as the temporary terminus of the LIRR to its modern role as a bustling commuter hub, the station’s evolution reflects the broader growth of the island and its transportation infrastructure. Whether through historic photos of the freight house or the modern amenities of today’s station, Hicksville continues to be a vital part of Long Island’s rich rail heritage.

