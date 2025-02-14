Massapequa’s Inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Massapequa to have it’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade. Photo of boy in St. Patrick’s Day parade in London.

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce will host its first St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 15.

Under advisement from the Nassau County Police Department, the route for the parade will change. The parade will still take place on Broadway in Massapequa, but will now proceed south on Broadway from Jerusalem Avenue to Veterans Boulevard.

Police have also advised that the best arrival time is 10 a.m., as the parade will kick off at 11:00 a.m. Organizers of the event recommend arriving no later than 10:30 a.m.

After the success of Massapequa’s Breast Cancer Memorial Walk, held in honor of past chamber of commerce president Patricia Orzano, current chamber president Robin Hepworth decided to take a chance and organize a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“This event is something I’ve felt was long overdue for our community, and I’m thrilled to see it come to fruition,” Hepworth said in a statement.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade will feature a lively procession, including live bands, bagpipe players, veterans groups, and local fire departments showcasing their fire trucks.

Members of the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce will also take part, along with Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and former chamber president and current board member Gary Slavin, who will serve as the parade’s inaugural grand marshals. The event is organized by past chamber president and parade chairman Keith Wilson.

Those planning to march in the parade can register on the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce website.