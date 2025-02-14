New Hyde Park-Garden City Park student musicians selected for county festival

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District student musicians were selected to perform in the All-County music festival.

The festival, which is hosted by the Nassau Music Educators Association, held rehearsals and concerts in January. Fifth and sixth-grade band, chorus, and orchestra students were chosen based on their New York State School Music Association scores from the previous school year, as well as teacher recommendation.

All-County selection allows the students to play with some of the most advanced musicians at their age level in Nassau County. The following students earned this distinction.

Garden City Park School

Dylan Cunanan, sixth grade, flute; Isabella Davis, sixth grade, vocals; Katalina Fung, fifth grade, violin; and Andre Ethan Pineda, fifth grade, violin.

Hillside Grade School

Lorenzo Conroy, sixth grade, percussion; Sofia Ignacio, fifth grade, flute; Zoe Lee, sixth grade, violin; and Jayden Tettey, fifth grade, violin.

Manor Oaks School

Neil Saldanha, sixth grade, cello; Ethan Tsui, sixth grade, trombone; and Rita Zachariah, fifth grade, violin.

New Hyde Park Road School

Chloe Gervais, fifth grade, vocals; Alex Lian, fifth grade, cello; Aashutosh Nischal, sixth grade, trumpet; Presley Nonaillada, sixth grade, vocals; Kellan Reinle, fifth grade; vocals; Tiffany Tan, fifth grade, clarinet; and Jensen Wu, fifth grade, violin.