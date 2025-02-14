Sewanhaka Central High School musicians and artists highlighted at district music and art festival

The District Festival Band rehearsed for the performance on Feb. 5.

Sewanhaka Central High School District musicians and artists from all five buildings were highlighted for their exceptional talents at the 62nd annual District Music Festival and Art Exhibit, hosted at New Hyde Park Memorial High School on Feb. 6.

The concert featured 250 band, choir, and orchestra musicians selected by audition and NYSSMA scores. More than 400 student-artists districtwide had their artwork on display in the main lobby.

The evening’s festivities began with the District Festival Orchestra, under the direction of guest conductor Susan Weber, who performed “Elementa,” “Somewhere” from West Side Story, “Jazz Sebastian Bach: Rondeau from Orchestral Suite No. 2,” and concluded with the grand “Procession of Nobles” from Mlada.

The District Festival Chorus, under the direction of guest conductor Jennifer Miceli, performed “Dies Irae” from Requiem, the Italian folk song “Ma Bella Bimba,” “Glow,” and the soulful African American spiritual song “Children, Go Where I Send Thee.”

The performances culminated with a performance by the District Festival Band, under the director of guest conductor David Kaufman, featuring “An American Fanfare,” “Groove Music,” “In Honor of the Fallen,” and “Ruckus.”

Every year, the festival honors an individual for their exceptional contributions to the district and school communities. This year’s honoree was Thomas Dolan, retired interim superintendent of Sewanhaka Central High School District.