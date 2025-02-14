Floral Park Memorial High School competes at Boston Model United Nations Conference

Floral Park Memorial High School’s Model United Nations team earned Outstanding Small Delegation and 10 individual awards at the Boston University Model United Nations Conference.

Floral Park Memorial High School’s Model United Nations team competed at the 24th Boston University Model United Nations Conference in Massachusetts from Feb. 7-9.

BosMUN, a three-day simulation of the United Nations hosted by Boston University for high school students, invited the delegates to delve into the world of international affairs, public speaking, and diplomatic skills through policy debates in various committees.

Floral Park Memorial earned the title of Outstanding Small Delegation. 10 students won individual awards, including:

Jasmine Chen, Best Delegate; Sahajibir Singh and Teddy Gonzalez, Distinguished Delegate; Chloe Lavaute and Sameer Rashwan,

Distinguished Delegate; Emma Mathew, Diplomatic Commendation; Isabella Hamid, Diplomatic Commendation; Aishani Rampal, Diplomatic Commendation; Angelina Gallagher, Diplomatic Commendation; and Matthew Bakhsh, Diplomatic Commendation.