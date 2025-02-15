Quantcast
Manhasset

Manhasset Library Board trustee position open

Interested Manhasset residents are invited to register for a position on the Manhasset Public Library Board of Trustees.

There are five members on the Board, and there is one five-year term open.  Nominating petitions are available at the second floor reference desk of the library beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12 and must be filed in the Library District Clerk/Library Director’s Office by Monday, March 3 at 5:00 pm.

A candidate must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the Manhasset School District #6.

For additional information, please contact Maggie Gough, library director at (516) 627-2300 x 348 or Maria Mignano, Assistant Library Director at (516) 627-2300 x 314.

