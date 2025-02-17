Great Neck Debate Club wins 16 medals in state tournament

Students from Great Neck South Middle School’s new Debate Club participated in the team’s first tournament, earning 16 medals.

The team placed second in the beginner division. Individual award winners included sixth graders Sergio Condello, who won first place overall speaker in the novice division; Nathan Jacob, who placed second overall speaker in the beginner division; and Brady Hoggatt and Carolyn Zuo, who won first place as a team in the novice division.

The Debate Team competed against middle schools from across New York state at the American Debate League February Classic. Students prepared by attending weekly after-school Debate Club meetings with advisors Ms. Wayar and Ms. Sandrowicz and working with an American Debate League representative to learn the tournament’s format.