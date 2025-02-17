Joann Fabrics and Crafts in Westbury among sites to close

Joann Fabrics and Crafts of Westbury has become one of two locations to shutter its doors on Long Island. Joann’s sister location in West Babylon has also been set to close, leaving the Bohemia store as the only operational location on Long Island.

At this time there is no set date for when the two Long Island locations will shut down.

The closures come after the company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time, resulting in its decommissioning over 500 stores. The sewing and fabric company is seeking bankrupty court approval to sell its assets as it continues to operate its remaining stores. Gordon Brothers Retail Partners is the first bidder known as a “stalking horse” as Joann seeks to find additional buyers.

The official statement by Interim CEO Michael Prendergast said “initiating a court-supervised sale process is the best course of action to maximize the value of the business.”

He added: “On behalf of the board and leadership, I want to thank the thousands of Joann team members nationwide for their dedication to our customers and mission, especially in light of everything our company has gone through in recent years. We remain committed to continuing to support them and serving our customers during the process.”