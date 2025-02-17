New Hyde Park resident celebrates 110th birthday

New Hyde Park is celebrating a supercentenarian.

Ernestine Berry, a three -year resident of Parker Jewish Institute, is celebrating her 110th birthday at the center on Feb. 28.

The celebration will take place at 2 p.m. in the Parker Auditorium with refreshments and live music.

Berry said she was excited to get together with friends and family, laugh, talk, eat and drink at her upcoming party.

The Parker Jewish Institute is a 125-year-old non-profit skilled nursing facility providing healthcare, rehabilitation, and assisted senior living services for adults.

Berry has celebrated past birthdays at the institute as well. Born and raised in Alabama, she moved to New York later in life. After arriving in the state, she worked as a teacher’s assistant for 50 years, where she created lasting relationships with her students.

“I’m so glad I’ve lived long enough to celebrate,” she said. Her party is open to all who want to attend.