Crime blotter Feb. 20

Dennis Magnotta, 68, of Mount Vernon was arrested by county police for grand larceny

HICKSVILLE: Grand larceny

Nassau County police charged a Mount Vernon man with grand larceny on Oct. 22 in Hicksville after he allegedly withdrew money from a credit union member’s account.

Police said Dennis Magnotta, 68, entered the Island Federal Credit Union, signed and deposited a fraudulent check into a member’s account, showed a counterfeit New Jersey license, and identified himself as the member.

Magnotta then withdrew a total of $6,000 from the victim’s checking and savings accounts, police said.

Magnotta was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, identity theft in the first degree, and unlawful possession of personal identification.

OYSTER BAY: Man dead after car submerged in water

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead after his car was found submerged in water in the Theodore Roosevelt Park and Marina on Thursday, Feb. 13, Nassau police said.

Police said a Town of Oyster Bay employee observed the vehicle submerge around 8:00 a.m.

The man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

WESTBURY: Vehicle flees scene after hitting 63-year-old pedestrian

Nassau County police said a vehicle hit a 63-year-old female pedestrian on Feb. 14 in Westbury.

The woman had exited the Westbury Music Fair and was walking through the parking lot at approximately 11:05 p.m. when a Dodge Ram truck struck her, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene, traveling westbound on Brush Hollow Road, police said. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation and treatment of her injuries, they said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

VALLEY STREAM: Queens man arrested for vehicular incident

A Queens man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 14 following an accident in Valley Stream, Nassau County police said.

Police said officers were responding to a call on Green Acres Road, where an unconscious man was in a car stopped in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.

Police said an officer approached the vehicle to help when a man identified as Jeffrey Cabreja, 30, stepped on the gas, causing his vehicle to strike a Jeep. The car driven by Cabreja overturned after striking the vehicle.

Cabreja was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a local hospital, police said. An officer sustained a shoulder injury and was taken to a local hospital as well, they said.

Subsequent to the investigation, police said they determined that Cabreja did not have the authority to operate the vehicle and was placed under arrest without incident.

Cabreja is charged with driving while ability impaired, assault in the second degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and multiple vehicle and traffic law summonses.

Police said he will be arraigned when medically practical.

VALLEY STREAM: Floral Park man arrested for DWI, assaulting two police officers

Nassau County police said they arrested a Floral Park resident after he allegedly was found intoxicated and turned violent on Friday, Feb. 14

Police said officers responded to a call in which a vehicle was blocking traffic in the eastbound lanes of Hendrickson Avenue near the intersection of Fletcher Avenue at 1:25 a.m. Police said upon arrival, the driver – identified as Gurvinder Singh, 33, – appeared to have bloodshot and glassy eyes, and his breath smelled of alcohol.

Police said they administered a standardized field sobriety test and found that it was positive.

Police said Singh sustained injuries when officers attempted to place him under arrest and he turned violent and combative. Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the interaction and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Singh is charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle .08 of 1% or more alcohol in blood and a vehicle traffic law infraction.

ROSLYN: Queens man arrested after fleeing the scene of a vehicular accident that left pedestrian in critical condition

Nassau County police charged a man with leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly hitting a 91-year-old pedestrian in Roslyn Heights on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross Mineola Avenue in the vicinity of Hillside Avenue when an SUV struck him. The man suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Fariddun Djumaev, 39, from Queens, was arrested and is charged with leaving the scene of an incident causing serious injury, police said.