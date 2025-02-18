Nassau County GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo criticized North Hempstead supervisor candidate Dave Kerpen for being a leftist and progressive

Port Washington’s Dave Kerpen announced his bid for North Hempstead town supervisor last week, which Nassau County GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo is calling another example of far-left politics entering local government. Kerpen pushed back against these claims.

He is challenging Jennifer DeSena, a registered Republican who ran on the Republican Party line.

“Nassau County Democrats once again caved to the leftist activist wing of their party and elevated an out-of-touch progressive, David Kerpen, to run for North Hempstead town supervisor,” Cairo said in a statement. “Kerpen is keen to force Gov. Hochul’s radical agenda of higher taxes, less local control of zoning, and more bloated government on North Hempstead residents even after voters resoundingly rejected this playbook in the past.”

Entrepreneur Kerpen, who is running as a Democrat, called Cairo’s statement “partisan nonsense.” He called his campaign non-partisan and intended to serve all the residents of North Hempstead, saying he intends to reach across the aisle if elected.

“It’s a shame that Cairo and DeSena haven’t even done any research on me,” Kerpen said. “If they had, they’d know I’m far more fiscally responsible than DeSena, who’s a registered Democrat, and that I will eliminate the bloated government and cronies she’s put into office so I can lower taxes.”

He said in the week since he announced his campaign, he has garnered support from both Democrat and Republican residents.

DeSena has not announced if she is running for re-election.

Cairo touted DeSena’s accomplishments since she took office in January 2022.

“While Kerpen takes his marching orders from Albany liberals like Hochul, Supervisor Jen DeSena is busy cutting taxes, streamlining government services, and cleaning up the mess Democrats left after their more than 30-year stint leading the Town of North Hempstead,” Cairo said.

Kerpen’s campaign slogan is “Revive, Thrive, North Hempstead Comes Alive,” signaling his focus on revitalizing and supporting businesses and serving residents.

“In fact, I felt compelled to run after four years of empty Main streets and rising costs in our great town,” Kerpen said.

The Town’s Building Department has faced scrutiny for years. In September, DeSena announced a series of reforms in response to a county comptroller audit of the department.

The reforms included overhauling the intake communication model and breaking down the wall between the department and the public; evaluating Citizenserve, which is the software being used in the department; digitizing all the records; establishing a fair and efficient appeals process; restructuring assignment rotations for inspectors; assembling the supervisor’s advisory panel that will include those with firsthand experience in knowledge of a particular field such as architects, builders, contractors, retired building inspectors and judges; addressing expedited review; and establishing the Legacy Issue Resolution Committee.

In January, DeSena said some of these reforms that had been implemented were resulting in greater efficiency.

“Many residents and contractors have struggled to complete building projects here for years,” DeSena previously said. “We’re now making that process as painless and efficient as possible.”

But Kerpen said more can be done to bolster local businesses and ease issues with the Building Department.

Ideas that Kerpen has to bolster downtowns and support businesses include easing the building application processes through self-certification for architects and contractors as well as a marketing campaign to increase local shopping and small business grants.

“As someone with far more experience than she has leading, I am excited to bring likeable, responsive, transparent leadership to the Town of North Hempstead,” Kerpen said.