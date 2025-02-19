Emergencies are — well, emergencies. Incidents happen, and in some cases, individuals can’t afford to wait for medical attention. So in those scary moments when you or a loved one needs top-notch care at a moment’s notice, what’s the best urgent care center on Long Island to turn to?

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care was voted the best urgent care center on Long Island!

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care is your go-to for walk-in and virtual urgent care on Long Island. From 6-month-old babies to those young at heart, Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care provides quick diagnoses and care for most non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries seven days a week.

The friendly team and caring providers want to see everyone get better faster, so if you need specialized, continued care, they’ll even quickly refer you or your loved ones to the top Northwell Health specialists. With 35 centers across Long Island—and counting—families can get convenient urgent care services nearby or at home virtually, day or night. Save your spot, book a virtual visit or just walk in to the urgent care center today.

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care has multiple locations and can be reached at (516) 531-2361 or their website, gohealthuc.com/nyc.

