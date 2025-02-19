Glen Cove announces St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal

The 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshals and aides were recognized by the parade committee on Feb. 15

The Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee hosted a Hooley on Feb. 15, honoring the 2025 grand marshal and aides.

The committee proudly introduced Grand Marshal Joe McDonald and Aides Irene Abrams and Sean Basdavanos. McDonald is a dedicated Ancient Order of Hibernians member and has supported the Irish-American community.

Abrams is a longtime member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and is a community volunteer.

Basdavanos was unable to attend the Hooley, so his grandmother, Mary Moran, accepted the sash on his behalf. This is a tribute to his grandfather, Mike Moran, the namesake of AOH Division 8 Glen Cove.