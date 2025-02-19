Glen Cove announces St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal

The Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee hosted a Hooley on Feb. 15, honoring the 2025 grand marshal and aides.
The committee proudly introduced Grand Marshal Joe McDonald and Aides Irene Abrams and Sean Basdavanos. McDonald is a dedicated Ancient Order of Hibernians member and has supported the Irish-American community.
Abrams is a longtime member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and is a community volunteer.
Basdavanos was unable to attend the Hooley, so his grandmother, Mary Moran, accepted the sash on his behalf. This is a tribute to his grandfather, Mike Moran, the namesake of AOH Division 8 Glen Cove.
The Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on March 23 at 1:00 p.m., benefiting the Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club. For more details on the Grand Marshal, Aides, and the upcoming parade, visit www.glencoveparade.com.