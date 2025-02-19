Quantcast
Guide to GN: COUNTY AGENCIES

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Nassau County
Administrative Office
100 Supreme Court Drive,
Mineola, NY, 11501
516-493-3400
Judge: Hon. Vito DeStefano District
Executive:
Paul Lamanna,
Esq. Deputy District Executive:
Nydia Gonzalez

Nassau County
Supreme Court
100 Supreme Court Drive, Mineola, NY,
11501
516-493-3400

Nassau County
District Court
99 Main St., Hempstead,
NY 11550
Civil phone: 516-493-4113
Criminal phone: 516-493-4201

Nassau County Court
1200 Old Country Road,
Westbury, NY 11590
516-493-4000

Nassau County
Surrogate’s Court
262 Old Country Road,
Mineola, NY 11501
516-493-3800

The Matrimonial Center
400 County Seat Drive
(Second floor), Mineola,
NY, 11501
516-493-3444

Nassau County Offices:
1194 Prospect Ave.,
Westbury, NY 11590
516-571-6900

Department of Emergency
Management
516-573-0636
516-573-9600

Department of Parks,
Recreation and Museums
516-572-0200

Nassau County
Board of Elections
240 Old Country Road
(Fifth floor), Mineola, NY 11501
516-571-8683, 516-571-2058

Nassau County
Democratic Committee
100 Garden City Plaza, Suite 115, Garden City, NY 11530
516-294-3366

Nassau County
Republican Committee
164 Post Ave., Westbury,
NY 11590
516-334-5800

Nassau County
Correctional Center
100 Carman Ave.,
East Meadow, NY 11554
516-572-4200

