Great Neck

Guide to GN: COUNTY + HOUSE + ASSEMBLY

UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

3rd Congressional District

(Covers the North Shore of Long Island. The district expands across northern Nassau County and into northeastern Queens. Long Island communities in the district include Oyster Bay Cove, Old Brookville, Levittown, Glen Cove, Roslyn, Manhasset, Plainview, Bethpage, Port Washington, Hicksville, Jericho, Syosset, Mineola, Farmingdale, Massapequa Park, and Great Neck. Queens neighborhoods in the district include Little Neck, Whitestone, Glen Oaks, Floral Park and Queens Village.)

CONGRESSMAN TOM SUOZZI
Washington DC Office
203 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-3335

Glen Cove District Office
51 Glen Street
Second Floor
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Phone: (516) 861-1070, Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Douglaston District Office
242-09 Northern Boulevard
Douglaston, NY 11363
Phone: (718) 631-0400, Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

STATE ASSEMBLY

16th Assembly District

(Consists of Great Neck, Manhasset, Port Washington, Herricks, Mineola, Baxter Estates, Parts of East Williston, Old Westbury, Roslyn Estates, Roslyn, Albertson, Williston Park and New Hyde Park)

ASSEMBLY MEMBER DANIEL NORBER
Albany Office
LOB 545
Albany, NY 12248
518-455-5192

District Office
44 South Bayles Avenue
Suite 200
Port Washington, NY 11050
516-482-6966

NASSAU COUNTY
EXECUTIVE
BRUCE BLAKEMAN
Office of the County
Executive
1550 Franklin Ave.
Mineola, NY 11501
516-571-3131

NASSAU COUNTY
COMPTROLLER
ELAINE PHILLIPS
Nassau County
Comptroller’s Office
240 Old Country Road
Mineola, NY 11501
516-571-2386

NASSAU COUNTY
DISTRICT
ATTORNEY ANNE
DONNELLY
262 Old Country Road
Mineola, NY 11501
Directions
516-571-7755

COUNTY CLERK
MAUREEN
O’CONNELL
OFFICE OF THE
NASSAU COUNTY
CLERK
240 Old Country Road
Mineola, NY 11501
516-571-2660

