Guide to GN: COUNTY + HOUSE + ASSEMBLY

UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

3rd Congressional District

(Covers the North Shore of Long Island. The district expands across northern Nassau County and into northeastern Queens. Long Island communities in the district include Oyster Bay Cove, Old Brookville, Levittown, Glen Cove, Roslyn, Manhasset, Plainview, Bethpage, Port Washington, Hicksville, Jericho, Syosset, Mineola, Farmingdale, Massapequa Park, and Great Neck. Queens neighborhoods in the district include Little Neck, Whitestone, Glen Oaks, Floral Park and Queens Village.)

CONGRESSMAN TOM SUOZZI

Washington DC Office

203 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-3335

Glen Cove District Office

51 Glen Street

Second Floor

Glen Cove, NY 11542

Phone: (516) 861-1070, Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Douglaston District Office

242-09 Northern Boulevard

Douglaston, NY 11363

Phone: (718) 631-0400, Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

STATE ASSEMBLY

16th Assembly District

(Consists of Great Neck, Manhasset, Port Washington, Herricks, Mineola, Baxter Estates, Parts of East Williston, Old Westbury, Roslyn Estates, Roslyn, Albertson, Williston Park and New Hyde Park)

ASSEMBLY MEMBER DANIEL NORBER

Albany Office

LOB 545

Albany, NY 12248

518-455-5192

District Office

44 South Bayles Avenue

Suite 200

Port Washington, NY 11050

516-482-6966

NASSAU COUNTY

EXECUTIVE

BRUCE BLAKEMAN

Office of the County

Executive

1550 Franklin Ave.

Mineola, NY 11501

516-571-3131

COMPTROLLER

ELAINE PHILLIPS

Nassau County

Comptroller’s Office

240 Old Country Road

Mineola, NY 11501

516-571-2386

DISTRICT

ATTORNEY ANNE

DONNELLY

262 Old Country Road

Mineola, NY 11501

516-571-7755

COUNTY CLERK

MAUREEN

O’CONNELL

OFFICE OF THE

NASSAU COUNTY

CLERK

240 Old Country Road

Mineola, NY 11501

516-571-2660