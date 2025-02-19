Guide to GN: ESSENTIAL SERVICES

COPY FROM GUIDE TO MANHASSET

Emergency Dispatch

Center: 911

General Town of North

Hempstead Hotline

311 or 516-869-6311

PSEG

(800) 490-0025

The Safe Center LI

15 Grumman Road West

Suite 1000

Bethpage, NY 11714

(516) 465-4700

Hotline: (516) 542-0404

Able-Ride – NICE

Long Island Bus

947 Stewart Avenue

Garden City, NY 11530

(516) 336-6600

Airports

JFK International

Airport

General Information

(718) 244-4444

LaGuardia Airport

General Information

(718) 533-3400

Air Quality

(516) 227-9686

Alcoholics

Nassau Intergroup of

Alcoholics Anonymous

361 Hempstead Turnpike West

Hempstead, NY 11552

(516) 292-3045

Nassau County Dept.

of Drug & Alcohol

Addiction

60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd.

Suite 240

Uniondale, NY 11553

(516) 227-7007

Animal Bites

(516) 227-9663

Animal Rescue North

Shore Animal League

Adoption General Services

25 Davis Avenue

Port Washington, NY 11050

(516) 883-7575

Disease Control

(516) 227-9496

Drinking Water

(516) 227-9692

Department of

Motor Vehicles

Garden City Office

1140 Franklin Avenue

Garden City, NY 11530

(718) 477-4820

Bethpage Office

4031 Hempstead Turnpike

Bethpage, NY 11714

(718) 477-4820

Massapequa Office

Carmans Plaza

Shopping Center

927 Carmans Road

Massapequa, NY 11758

(718) 477-4820

Early Intervention

(516) 227-8661

Emergency

Preparedness Program

(516) 573-9600

Environmental Health

(516) 227-9723

Environmental

Engineering

(516) 571-4156

E-Z Pass

1-800-333-TOLL (8655)

Garbage Districts

and Recycling

Call Town of North

Hempstead at 311

Hazardous Waste

(516) 571-6850

Health Department

Phone: (516) 227-9697 or

(516) 227-9700

After Hours Emergency

(516) 742-6154

Homeless

Office of Housing &

Homeless Services

40 Main Street, #302,

Hempstead, NY 11550

(516) 572-1900

Housing Complaints

(516) 227-9715

Industrial Waste

Permits

(516) 571-7319,

Lifeguard Certification

(516) 572-6591

Mosquito Control

Program

(516) 572-1166

Physically Handicapped

Children’s Program

(516) 227-8665

Police

Nassau County

Police Department

1490 Franklin Avenue

Mineola, NY 11501

(516) 573-8800

Potholes

To report a pothole,

(516) 571-6900

Preschool Special

Education Program

(516) 227-8673

Public Assistance

Department of Social

Services

60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd #160

Uniondale, NY 11550

(516) 227-8519

Public Health Nuisances

(516) 227-9715

Public Water Supply

(516) 227-9692

Rabies Control

(516) 227-9663

Sanitation (Sewers)

and Water Supply

1100 Prospect Avenue

Westbury, NY 11590

(516) 571-6021

Sewage Spills

Phone: (516) 227-9692

Sexually Transmitted

Diseases – Control

Program

(516) 227-9439

Social Security

Phone: (800) 772-1213

Traffic Violations

Traffic and Parking

Violations Agency

16 Cooper Street W,

Hempstead, NY 11550

(516) 572-2700

Trees, Rodents &

Mosquito Control

(516) 571-6900

Sewer Permits

(516) 571-6840

Storm Water Basins/

Sumps

(516) 571-6900

Water Management

(516) 571-7508

Storm-Related

Emergencies

Information

Electrical – LIPA

1-800-490-0075/631-755-6900

Gas – National Grid

1-800-490-0045

(Gas Leaks) 1-800-930-5003

Nassau County

Non-Emergency Hotline

1-888-684-4274

Consumer Affairs Price

Gouging Hotline

516-445-7605

FEMA Disaster Assistance

Hotline

1-800-621-3362

NYS Hotline for Insurance

Issues

1-800-339-1759

Warm Beds Hotline

1-866-927-6233

American Red Cross Hotline

1-877-733-2767