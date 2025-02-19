Quantcast
Great Neck

Guide to GN: ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Emergency Dispatch
Center: 911

General Town of North
Hempstead Hotline
311 or 516-869-6311

PSEG
(800) 490-0025

The Safe Center LI
15 Grumman Road West
Suite 1000
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 465-4700
Hotline: (516) 542-0404

Able-Ride – NICE
Long Island Bus
947 Stewart Avenue
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 336-6600

Airports

JFK International
Airport
General Information
(718) 244-4444

LaGuardia Airport
General Information
(718) 533-3400

Air Quality
(516) 227-9686

Alcoholics
Nassau Intergroup of
Alcoholics Anonymous
361 Hempstead Turnpike West
Hempstead, NY 11552
(516) 292-3045

Nassau County Dept.
of Drug & Alcohol
Addiction
60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd.
Suite 240
Uniondale, NY 11553
(516) 227-7007

Animal Bites
(516) 227-9663

Animal Rescue North
Shore Animal League
Adoption General Services
25 Davis Avenue
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 883-7575

Disease Control
(516) 227-9496

Drinking Water
(516) 227-9692

Department of
Motor Vehicles
Garden City Office
1140 Franklin Avenue
Garden City, NY 11530
(718) 477-4820

Bethpage Office
4031 Hempstead Turnpike
Bethpage, NY 11714
(718) 477-4820

Massapequa Office
Carmans Plaza
Shopping Center
927 Carmans Road
Massapequa, NY 11758
(718) 477-4820

Early Intervention
(516) 227-8661

Emergency
Preparedness Program
(516) 573-9600

Environmental Health
(516) 227-9723

Environmental
Engineering
(516) 571-4156

E-Z Pass
1-800-333-TOLL (8655)

Garbage Districts
and Recycling
Call Town of North
Hempstead at 311
Hazardous Waste
(516) 571-6850

Health Department
Phone: (516) 227-9697 or
(516) 227-9700
After Hours Emergency
(516) 742-6154

Homeless
Office of Housing &
Homeless Services
40 Main Street, #302,
Hempstead, NY 11550
(516) 572-1900

Housing Complaints
(516) 227-9715

Industrial Waste
Permits
(516) 571-7319,

Lifeguard Certification
(516) 572-6591

Mosquito Control
Program
(516) 572-1166

Physically Handicapped
Children’s Program
(516) 227-8665

Police

Nassau County
Police Department
1490 Franklin Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 573-8800

Potholes
To report a pothole,
(516) 571-6900

Preschool Special
Education Program
(516) 227-8673

Public Assistance
Department of Social
Services
60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd #160
Uniondale, NY 11550
(516) 227-8519

Public Health Nuisances
(516) 227-9715

Public Water Supply
(516) 227-9692

Rabies Control
(516) 227-9663

Sanitation (Sewers)
and Water Supply
1100 Prospect Avenue
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 571-6021

Sewage Spills
Phone: (516) 227-9692

Sexually Transmitted
Diseases – Control
Program
(516) 227-9439

Social Security
Phone: (800) 772-1213

Traffic Violations
Traffic and Parking
Violations Agency
16 Cooper Street W,
Hempstead, NY 11550
(516) 572-2700

Trees, Rodents &
Mosquito Control
(516) 571-6900

Sewer Permits
(516) 571-6840

Storm Water Basins/
Sumps
(516) 571-6900

Water Management
(516) 571-7508

Storm-Related
Emergencies
Information
Electrical – LIPA
1-800-490-0075/631-755-6900
Gas – National Grid
1-800-490-0045
(Gas Leaks) 1-800-930-5003
Nassau County
Non-Emergency Hotline
1-888-684-4274
Consumer Affairs Price
Gouging Hotline
516-445-7605
FEMA Disaster Assistance
Hotline
1-800-621-3362
NYS Hotline for Insurance
Issues
1-800-339-1759
Warm Beds Hotline
1-866-927-6233
American Red Cross Hotline
1-877-733-2767

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

