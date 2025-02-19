Guide to GN: ESSENTIAL SERVICES

COPY FROM GUIDE TO MANHASSET
Emergency Dispatch
Center: 911
General Town of North
Hempstead Hotline
311 or 516-869-6311
PSEG
(800) 490-0025
The Safe Center LI
15 Grumman Road West
Suite 1000
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 465-4700
Hotline: (516) 542-0404
Able-Ride – NICE
Long Island Bus
947 Stewart Avenue
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 336-6600
Airports
JFK International
Airport
General Information
(718) 244-4444
LaGuardia Airport
General Information
(718) 533-3400
Air Quality
(516) 227-9686
Alcoholics
Nassau Intergroup of
Alcoholics Anonymous
361 Hempstead Turnpike West
Hempstead, NY 11552
(516) 292-3045
Nassau County Dept.
of Drug & Alcohol
Addiction
60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd.
Suite 240
Uniondale, NY 11553
(516) 227-7007
Animal Bites
(516) 227-9663
Animal Rescue North
Shore Animal League
Adoption General Services
25 Davis Avenue
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 883-7575
Disease Control
(516) 227-9496
Drinking Water
(516) 227-9692
Department of
Motor Vehicles
Garden City Office
1140 Franklin Avenue
Garden City, NY 11530
(718) 477-4820
Bethpage Office
4031 Hempstead Turnpike
Bethpage, NY 11714
(718) 477-4820
Massapequa Office
Carmans Plaza
Shopping Center
927 Carmans Road
Massapequa, NY 11758
(718) 477-4820
Early Intervention
(516) 227-8661
Emergency
Preparedness Program
(516) 573-9600
Environmental Health
(516) 227-9723
Environmental
Engineering
(516) 571-4156
E-Z Pass
1-800-333-TOLL (8655)
Garbage Districts
and Recycling
Call Town of North
Hempstead at 311
Hazardous Waste
(516) 571-6850
Health Department
Phone: (516) 227-9697 or
(516) 227-9700
After Hours Emergency
(516) 742-6154
Homeless
Office of Housing &
Homeless Services
40 Main Street, #302,
Hempstead, NY 11550
(516) 572-1900
Housing Complaints
(516) 227-9715
Industrial Waste
Permits
(516) 571-7319,
Lifeguard Certification
(516) 572-6591
Mosquito Control
Program
(516) 572-1166
Physically Handicapped
Children’s Program
(516) 227-8665
Police
Nassau County
Police Department
1490 Franklin Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 573-8800
Potholes
To report a pothole,
(516) 571-6900
Preschool Special
Education Program
(516) 227-8673
Public Assistance
Department of Social
Services
60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd #160
Uniondale, NY 11550
(516) 227-8519
Public Health Nuisances
(516) 227-9715
Public Water Supply
(516) 227-9692
Rabies Control
(516) 227-9663
Sanitation (Sewers)
and Water Supply
1100 Prospect Avenue
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 571-6021
Sewage Spills
Phone: (516) 227-9692
Sexually Transmitted
Diseases – Control
Program
(516) 227-9439
Social Security
Phone: (800) 772-1213
Traffic Violations
Traffic and Parking
Violations Agency
16 Cooper Street W,
Hempstead, NY 11550
(516) 572-2700
Trees, Rodents &
Mosquito Control
(516) 571-6900
Sewer Permits
(516) 571-6840
Storm Water Basins/
Sumps
(516) 571-6900
Water Management
(516) 571-7508
Storm-Related
Emergencies
Information
Electrical – LIPA
1-800-490-0075/631-755-6900
Gas – National Grid
1-800-490-0045
(Gas Leaks) 1-800-930-5003
Nassau County
Non-Emergency Hotline
1-888-684-4274
Consumer Affairs Price
Gouging Hotline
516-445-7605
FEMA Disaster Assistance
Hotline
1-800-621-3362
NYS Hotline for Insurance
Issues
1-800-339-1759
Warm Beds Hotline
1-866-927-6233
American Red Cross Hotline
1-877-733-2767