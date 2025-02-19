Guide to GN: LIBRARIES

GREAT NECK LIBRARY
MAIN LIBRARY
159 Bayview Avenue
Great Neck, New York, 11023
(516) 466-8055
Director: Denise Corcoran
STATION BRANCH
26 Great Neck Road, 2nd Level
Great Neck, New York 11021
(516) 466-8055, ext. 233/234/235
LAKEVILLE BRANCH
475 Great Neck Road,
Great Neck, New York 11021
(516) 466-8055, ext. 231/232
PARKVILLE BRANCH
10 Campbell Street,
New Hyde Park, New York 11040
(516) 466-8055, ext. 273
Great Neck Library
Board of Trustees:
President: Aliza Reicher
Vice President: Barry Smith
Secretary: Rory Lancman
Treasurer: Chayim Mahgerefteh, CPA
Asst. Treasurer: Brachah Goykadosh
Asst. Treasurer: Neal Hakimi
Trustee: Liman Mimi Hu