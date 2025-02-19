Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Great Neck

Guide to GN: LIBRARIES

GREAT NECK LIBRARY
MAIN LIBRARY
159 Bayview Avenue
Great Neck, New York, 11023
(516) 466-8055
Director: Denise Corcoran

STATION BRANCH
26 Great Neck Road, 2nd Level
Great Neck, New York 11021
(516) 466-8055, ext. 233/234/235

LAKEVILLE BRANCH
475 Great Neck Road,
Great Neck, New York 11021
(516) 466-8055, ext. 231/232

PARKVILLE BRANCH
10 Campbell Street,
New Hyde Park, New York 11040
(516) 466-8055, ext. 273

Great Neck Library
Board of Trustees:
President: Aliza Reicher
Vice President: Barry Smith
Secretary: Rory Lancman
Treasurer: Chayim Mahgerefteh, CPA
Asst. Treasurer: Brachah Goykadosh
Asst. Treasurer: Neal Hakimi
Trustee: Liman Mimi Hu

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

More Great Neck News

More from our Sister Sites